Trump claims election being 'stolen' from him

With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, claiming the election was being "stolen" from him.
Offering no evidence, Trump lambasted election workers and alleged fraud in the states where results from a dwindling set of uncounted votes are pushing Democrat Joe Biden nearer to victory.
"This is a case where they're trying to steal an election," Trump said, who spoke for about 15 minutes in the White House briefing room before leaving without taking questions. "We think there's going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence so much proof and it's going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land."
Biden, the former vice president, was steadily eating away the Republican incumbent's leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia even as he maintained narrow advantages in Nevada and Arizona, moving closer to securing the 270 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner.
In Pennsylvania, Trump's lead had shrunk from 319,000 on Wednesday afternoon to 64,000 a day later, while his margin in Georgia fell from 68,000 to fewer than 4,000. Those numbers were expected to continue to move in Biden's favor, with many of the outstanding ballots from areas that typically vote Democratic, including the cities of Philadelphia and Atlanta.
Biden, meanwhile, saw his lead in Arizona contract from 93,000 to 65,000; he was ahead in Nevada by only 11,000 votes.
Biden would become the next president by winning Pennsylvania, or by winning two out of the trio of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Trump's likeliest path appeared narrower - he needed to hang onto Pennsylvania and Georgia while overtaking Biden in either Nevada or Arizona.
Most major television networks gave Biden a 253 to 214 lead in Electoral College votes, which are largely determined by state population, after he captured the crucial states of Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday.
As demonstrators marched in several U.S. cities for a second straight day, the election lay in the hands of civil employees who were methodically counting hundreds of thousands of ballots, many of which were sent by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Final results in each state could take days. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said on Thursday afternoon the state still had about 350,000 ballots yet to count but expected the vast majority to be tallied by Friday.
In Georgia, Gabriel Sterling, an election official, said it would "take time" to process tens of thousands of remaining ballots. Arizona, where there were at least 400,000 ballots remaining, and Nevada, which had 190,000 uncounted votes, were also expected to take days to complete their tallies.
Trump's remarks followed a series of Twitter posts from him earlier in the day that called for vote counting to stop, even though he currently trails Biden in enough states to hand the Democrat the presidency.
Trump's campaign, meanwhile, pursued a flurry of lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, though judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly rejected the challenges. Legal experts said the cases had little chance of affecting the electoral outcome.
Biden wrote on Twitter shortly after Trump's White House appearance, "No one is going to take our democracy away from us." In earlier remarks from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden expressed confidence he would win and urged calm as votes were tallied.
"Democracy's sometimes messy," Biden said. "It sometimes requires a little patience as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years in a system of governance that has been the envy of the world."
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a bipartisan majority of Americans rejecting Trump's premature victory declaration in favor of counting all votes.
The close election underscored the nation's deep political divides, while the slow count of millions of mail-in ballots served as a reminder of the deadly pandemic that continues to upend American life.
Biden, if he prevails, will nevertheless have failed to deliver the sweeping repudiation to Trump that Democrats had hoped for, reflecting the deep support the president enjoys despite his tumultuous four years in office. Trump's influence on the Republican Party will remain strong, even if he ultimately loses a tight election.
The winner will face a pandemic that has killed more than 234,000 Americans and left millions more out of work, even as the country still grapples with the aftermath of months of unrest over race relations and police brutality.
Biden led Trump by more than 3.9 million in the national popular vote, though that plays no role in deciding the winner. Trump lost the popular vote by about 3 million to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, when he secured an upset victory by winning key states in the Electoral College.
He is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent U.S. president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Trump, who often relished legal battles during his turbulent business career, was at the White House working the phones and monitoring developments on television, two Trump advisers said. He has been talking to state governors as well as close friends and aides and dispatched some of his closest advisers out in the field to fight for him.
"He's very engaged, he's monitoring, talking to all the states," a Trump confidant said. "It doesn't look good but this guy wants to keep fighting. He's in a fighting mood right now. He's not melancholy or dejected. But the path is getting harder and harder."
Twitter and Facebook have flagged numerous posts from Trump since Election Day as misleading.
Trump's rhetoric had gained traction with some supporters, however. A Facebook group called "Stop the Steal" pushing false claims of voter fraud gained hundreds of thousands of members on Thursday before the social media giant took down the page, citing calls for violence.
Supporters of both candidates also held small protests outside voting centers on Thursday, though the demonstrations were largely peaceful.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
30 Comments
Login to comment
CS
It is! Big tech, big money, big pollsters, all got it wrong. Like him or not 50 percent of America voted for him. Let wait and see.
gokai_wo_maneku
The USA is a democracy, and elections are central to the democratic process. Is Trump saying that the USA can't even get elections right? That is another sign of the decline of the USA.
rainyday
Yeah, by the voters.
Pathetic excuse.
BurakuminDes
Crooked Trump, his entire sick family, and ALL his supporters are nothing but sore losers. You got whipped, just be a man for once in your life and admit it.
Britlover
Evoke and execute the 25th. NOW. This loser is going to get people killed. He is inciting violence.
jack o helen
No Mr. President. It is called democracy. Votes are being counted accordingly. There are Republican and Democratic representatives watching in each place, with cameras for people in general to watch as well.
If you want to stop the counting now, then Joe Biden will be the next president because he currently leads in Nevada and Arizona and will achieve the necessary 270 by getting those states.
It is total bias by saying to stop the counting in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but not Arizona and Nevada. Just let the democratic process play itself out and let the hardworking volunteers do their job of counting the votes.
In addition, your 15 minute speech just made America look weak to its adversaries. Questioning the democratic process is an insult and I'm sure countries like China are laughing their heads off.
Jimizo
Disgrace. As mentioned above, this could get people killed.
Of course not unexpected given his character and history of spouting conspiracy theories and baseless trash, but still appalling.
proxy
Possible but unlikely.
Tangerine2000
When you are preventing official observers from watching the count being carried out, it doesn't look good.
Luddite
A disgrace. He has no dignity.
Goodlucktoyou
Trump and Biden prove democracy is worse than communism.
Sneezy
All lies on his part. Did you see how he slumped away at the end of the speech? He looks like a total loser. He should be keeping quiet, there is still a chance he can win. Acting like a baby like this just makes him look small.
ulysses
If we stopped counting right now, trump would lose.
I bet the stable genius didn’t think of that!!
Matej
these elections are...joke.silly joke.parody.
Alexandre T. Ishii
All of that good luck seemed miracle to win Hillary in 2016 and this time thinking the opposition doing the dirty ways, very careful action and unfairly dirty mind...Be proud and just think you did some good things to USA, too, Mr. Trump. Seriously, you claim election being 'stolen' is a shame, be honored to be president and retired as a brave man, dude!
ben
Theres no fraud, give up Trump, even people born in 1902 have woken up and are voting against you. Not only that they are probably the same ones who voted for Hillary last elections.
Tokyo-Engr
Mr. Trump: I will listen to your claim however the burden of proof is on you. Trump needs to present evidence this has actually occured and go through the legal process to prove this.
If it cannot be proven in court then the results of the election must be respected.
Take 1960 for example:
Kennedy received 49.72% of the popular vote and Nixon recieved 49.55% of the popular vote. In that election the Electoral Vote was 303-219 in favor of Kennedy.
The accusation and complaints by Nixon in 1960 (which actually was later to be demonstrated to be plausible) was that Kennedy's father Joseph Kennedy Sr. was buying votes to get JFK elected and influenced the electoral process.
In his concession speech Nixon stated that in the interest of the country he would fully accept the results of the election and congratulated Kennedy on the victory. At that time even Nixon (in spite of his Watergate actions) recognized the importance of unity and leadership.
I do not see Trump has having the same level of statemanship Nixon had and it is unlikely Trump will concede in this way.
If he has the evidence then he needs to lay it on the table for us all to see otherwise he needs to show true leadership and concede and wish Biden well.
serendipitous1
CS
No, about 48.5% of voters voted for Trump and about 50.5% voted for Biden so that isn't very close in a US election. Trump will have to suck it up and soon hear the US say, 'You're fired'!! Scary that Trump could even get as many votes as he did but it seems sanity will prevail as long as Trump's diehard supporters don't go ballistic. If they do, it will be on Trump.
James
In my personal opinion I don't think anybody should be allowed to mail in votes regardless if fraud exists or not. If you want to vote you should atleast make an effort to get up and go down to the booth and cast your vote. If you are overseas then get down to the embassy and make your vote there. If you can't be bothered then it can't be that important.
Sneezy
You seem quite confused about your timeline. Nixon hadn't taken any "Watergate actions" when he lost to Kennedy in 1960. The Watergate scandal took place during the 1972 election, when Nixon was President, and running against George McGovern.
2020hindsights
When was the last time that you saw a president of the US blame cheating for their own inadequacies in the election. What an absolute disgrace of a person, let alone a president.
Tokyo-Engr
@James - you do realize if someone lives in someplace such as Tottori or Yamagata getting to the Embassy in Tokyo would require quite an effort and a large expense. Even if the requirement were a consulant it would still be a considerable journey. If your methodology were adopted these Americans would likely not be able to vote.
2020hindsights
Tangerine
Sure. But no official observers were prevented from watching the counting.
Tangerine2000
It is quite something when even democrat overseers are saying that people are being prevented from monitoring the count:
https://twitter.com/CAN_DZ/status/1324509912387317760
BurakuminDes
No, not 50%. Once CA and NY have been done, among others, Trump will be in the national range of ~46%. NOT 50.
The Trump national vote was predicted to be 44%. (Real Clear Politics). So the reality IS within the 3% margin of error.
kyronstavic
The Democrats have been using every dirty trick in the book to get rid of Trump over the last 4 years, and have invented a few more along the way. And they failed.
So they're not about to let an election get in the way of what they think is "rightfully theirs," so are up to shenanigans in Michigan and possibly elsewhere to fudge the mail-in vote. The Republicans are right to smell a rat. If court challenges prove beyond reasonable doubt that the Democrats trucked in fraudulent votes and prevented bipartisan counting, then they should be ruled invalid. If the evidence points beyond all reasonable doubt in the other direction, then so be it.
This isn't over by a long shot.
Sneezy
You don't know how US elections work. Embassies and consulates are a function of the Federal government, while elections are handled by state governments. That's why you cannot vote at any US embassy or consulate.
Postal ballots are vital for our troops, for the housebound, and especially during a pandemic. Even Trump votes using a postal ballot.
Tokyo-Engr
@Sneezy
I am well aware of that. The Watergate actions took place in 72 and had nothing to do with the 1960 election.
My point is that Nixon, who engaged in such activity, was even willing to concede the election to JFK graciously in spite of similar concerns.
SuperLib
Still lots of votes to count. I still say it's 50-50.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Its interesting how the US elite treats elections abroad vs elections at home.
Back in the day (early 80's) I was part of a Catholic group working with the Philippines election reform group NAMFREL, during the Marcos dictatorship. We had American election "experts" assisting on creating systems of election security. Shortly after, I was shocked when I personally saw how elections were run in California.
The hypocrisy is monumental.