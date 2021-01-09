Democrats plan impeachment; Twitter deletes Trump's account

An increasingly isolated President Donald Trump sought on Friday to stave off a new drive to impeach him and Twitter permanently suspended his account, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democracy.
Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.
Trump said he will look at building his own platform. He sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.
Twitter, long Trump's favorite way to communicate with his supporters and a way to share his false claims of election fraud with his nearly 90 million followers, had been under increasing pressure to take action after Wednesday's mayhem in Washington.
Trump exhorted thousands of followers to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building, forced the evacuation of both chambers and left a police officer and four others dead in their wake.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the@realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said.
Plans for future armed protests were proliferating on and off Twitter, the company added, including a proposed secondary attack on the Capitol on Jan 17.
There was no immediate response from the White House to the move by Twitter. While he remains in office, Trump would still have access to the official @POTUS presidential account.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that if Trump did not resign, she had instructed the House Rules Committee to move ahead with a motion for impeachment and legislation on the U.S. Constitution's 25th Amendment, which provides for removal of a president who is unable to discharge his official duties.
Democrats, who said a House vote on impeachment could come next week, hope the impeachment threat can intensify pressure on Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment before Trump's term ends in less than two weeks.
"Impeaching President Donald Trump with 12 days remaining in his presidency would only serve to further divide the country," said White House spokesman Judd Deere.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Thursday and Friday found 57%of Americans want Trump to be removed immediately from office following the violence on Wednesday. Nearly 70% also disapproved of Trump's actions in the run-up to the Capitol rampage.
Trump's role in encouraging Wednesday's chaos has opened a growing rift within the Republican Party.
Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a frequent Trump critic, told CBS News he would "definitely consider" impeachment because the president "disregarded his oath of office."
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said Trump should resign immediately and that if the party cannot separate itself from him, she is not certain she has a future with it.
"I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage," the Alaska Senator told the Anchorage Daily News.
It is unclear whether lawmakers would be able to remove Trump from office, as any impeachment would prompt a trial in the Senate, where his fellow Republicans still hold power and two-thirds of the 100 members must vote to convict for his removal.
Articles of impeachment, which are formal charges of misconduct, have been crafted by Democratic Representatives David Cicilline, Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin.
A copy circulating among members of Congress charges Trump with "inciting violence against the government of the United States" in a bid to overturn his loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
The articles also cite Trump's hour-long phone call last week with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump asked the official to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's victory in that state.
Lieu said on Twitter the draft had 150 co-sponsors.
The House impeached Trump in December 2019 for pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden, but the Senate acquitted him in February 2020.
Law professor Brian Kalt said on Twitter that Pelosi's call for legislation on the 25th Amendment is unlikely to happen before the end of Trump's presidency.
For the 25th Amendment to be invoked, Pence and the majority of Trump’s cabinet would need to declare that Trump is unable to perform the duties of the presidency and remove him. Pence is opposed to the idea of using the amendment, an adviser said.
Pelosi also said she had spoken with the nation's top general, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, about preventing Trump from initiating military hostilities or launching a nuclear weapon.
Pelosi told members on a Democratic conference call that she had gotten assurances from Milley that there are safeguards in place, a source familiar with the situation said.
"Sadly the person that's running executive branch is a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States," she said in an excerpt of an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" program.
REPUBLICAN DEFECTIONS FROM TRUMP
The FBI and prosecutors are investigating and criminally charging people who took part in violence at the Capitol.
A handful of Republicans, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, have said Trump should leave office immediately.
Numerous senior Trump administration officials have resigned including two cabinet members: Elaine Chao, the transportation secretary and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's wife, and Betsy DeVos, the education secretary.
But Trump allies, including Senator Lindsey Graham and the House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, had urged Democrats to shelve talk of impeachment to avoid further division.
McConnell has not commented on a possible impeachment.
An uncharacteristically subdued Trump finally denounced the violence in a video on Thursday and promised to ensure a smooth transition. But a more familiar, pugilistic tone returned on Friday, as he said on Twitter that his supporters would never be"disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"
He also said he would not attend Biden's inauguration, departing from a time-honored tradition that typically sees the outgoing president escort his successor to the ceremony.
Alan Dershowitz, who helped represent Trump during his impeachment trial last year, said he would be honored to stand up for the president again, if asked. He said he did not think Trump committed an impeachable offense, and his statement to supporters was not incitement.
"Impeaching this president for making a speech would do more damage to the Constitution than the rioters, horrible as they were, did last Wednesday," Dershowitz, a professor emeritus from Harvard Law School, told Reuters.
Biden told reporters he viewed Trump as "unfit" for office but said he would let Congress decide what to do.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
28 Comments
expat
Why impeachment will fail:
It might be argued that the Senate session that the insurrectionists interrupted was more troubling still. Over two-thirds of Republican members of the House of Representatives and over a quarter of Republican senators were on the verge of voting to magic Mr Trump’s defeat into victory by rejecting the electoral-college votes of a handful of states that he lost.
Naturally, in a familiar refrain of the golpista, the congressmen concerned claimed to be trying to protect democracy, not overthrow it. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who led the Senate effort, declared that “millions of voters’ concerns about election integrity deserve to be heard”. A 41-year-old graduate of Stanford University and Yale Law, who has rebranded himself a scourge of the elite under Mr Trump, Mr Hawley was photographed raising a fist of defiance to the MAGA mob shortly before it broke through the barricades.
The large majority of Republican voters who claim to believe that Mr Trump won re-election in November are not responding to rational concerns. If they were, they must have been reassured by the unprecedented number of court rulings, safety-checks and recounts that Mr Trump’s two-month effort to overturn the results has given rise to. His legal team’s 60-odd challenges were laughed out of court; including the US Supreme Court. His administration’s election security team adjudged the poll “the most secure in American history”. The justice department and its Trump-loyal former boss, Bill Barr, concluded there had been no significant fraud. Yet the belief that Mr Trump was robbed has hardened among the Republican electorate. A poll for The Economist by YouGov this week suggested 64% wanted Congress to overturn the election result for Mr Trump.
https://www.economist.com/united-states/2021/01/08/why-donald-trump-will-serve-out-his-remaining-term-in-office?utm_campaign=the-economist-today&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_source=salesforce-marketing-cloud&utm_term=2021-01-08&utm_content=article-link-1&etear=nl_today_1
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Off to Parler I guess. But wait, you can't download Parler because it's been removed google play store. Lolololol
JudyinJapan
I think the worst punishment for him at this point
is to have to endure the rest of the presidency with
no access to Twitter.
We all know he will be indicted for various crimes
once he leaves office.
OssanAmerica
Any normal mature civilized educated dignified person in Trump's current position would resign immediately. But of course that's not Donald J Trump. Regardless of practicality he must be impeached or forced out of office under Article 25 or both. The man clearly has no concept of what he has done to our country despite the forced videos he has released. Hopefully those in Congress who have supported him, now that they know what it's like to be scared for their own lives, will grow a concience and put the Country and the Constitution before politics.
mrtinjp
So what will BLM, Antifa and trolls do now..there use case is over.
Black Sabbath
Where were the national guard? More precisely, why did the Gov of Maryland not get the go ahead from the Secretary of Defense for HOURS?
This sure look like a coup attempt. From the White House.
Remember: Failed coups seem ridiculous, successful ones are terrifying.
Strangerland
He lost the popular vote in the first election - the people didn't want him.
Then he lost the presidency the second time around. As well as the popular vote.
Then he lost 50 court cases.
Then he lost all his enablers.
Then he lost his Social Media.
He's about to lose his wife.
And he's about to lose all relevance.
What a Loser.
expat
...but before that, he lost his mind...
Strangerland
It's probably about as pure a sense of schadenfreude as anything could be at this time.
Luddite
He’s the President, if he wants to say something he can make an announcement, but no, he’s using other Twitter accounts to spew his bile. The man is deranged.
Black Sabbath
Lets be clear: the best case for Trump is he incites the riot that killed four, one of whom was a cop.
That's the best case.
The more probable case: he tried a coup d'etat.
Either way, there is no way forward with traitors. Trump is a traitor. Half of Republicans support the attack on on Teusday. It is fair to assume that ANY Republican or Trump defender must clarify to us where they stand.
Simply put, you are either with Trump and Insurrection, or you are with America.
mrtinjp
then he lost the presidency the second time around. As well as the popular vote..
No he did not, 74M is bit more than 67M..
zurcronium
Make the USA better now even for the loser terrorists who invaded the Capital, at least the ones not in jail for their crimes. Trump and his followers have given the Democrats the WH, Senate and House to repair the incredible damage done in the last four years by Trump and his deplorable MAGA mob.
FourIce
I am pretty concerned that that companies like Twitter and Facebook can control the freedom of speech and could sway politics, be able to control the way people express themselves and think and how much people have gave them power to control their lives. Maybe we should rethink about it... I gave up using Twitter already and Facebook soon.
Kentarogaijin
Impeach that criminal domestic terrorist clown and his fanatic circus of blind white supremacist sheeps !!..
It's ok to be sad.. LOOOOOOL !!!
BurakuminDes
Admit it. Trump LOST. Badly. You LOST.
You and 74 million people are LOSERS.
Luddite
@fourice They are businesses and it’s users the product. Until people realise that and stop surrendering their private info to these businesses then they will continue to have power and influence. These companies should, however, take some responsibility for the lies they spread and the chaos it causes. Covid lies and false news should be removed, there is a difference between free speech and posting malicious and dangerous lies.
Black Sabbath
Why impeach?
Because as more news drips out between today and Monday, it will be all too clear that Republican Senators will have no choice but to join the Democrats and remove a very dangerous man from the Office of the Presidency.
Kentarogaijin
Indeed !!..
Biggest loser president in US history !!
Worst president in US history !!
Biggest megalomaniac narcissistic white supremacist clown in US history !!
Black Sabbath
Like Nazis, they have to document everything;
Trump Family, Meadows, Guilfoyle, et al., Festively Watching Capitol Assault at Their Private Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AXr80aqLQFU
Toasted Heretic
Oh, the poor oppressed billionaire treasonous President.
He's never had any coverage. Ever. So unfair.
PTownsend
I hope they follow through. Force all members of congress to go on record either supporting Trump or the republic.
Toasted Heretic
Well, for starters - black people have been subjected to racism and a system that jails and kills them, that was long before 45.
Anti-fascism has been about for nearly 100 years, and there will always (sadly) be fascists to fight. So, we're not going anywhere. Let me spell it out - one is either in favour of fascism or one isn't.
As for trolls; they've been around for centuries. Except it was done by spreading rumours to your neighbors, in the press, in the workplace, in the town square. It's heartening, though, that the biggest troll is becoming yesterday's news. His vile influence will hopefully wane, but we must be vigilant and prepared for the next.
Mickelicious
Airline, casino, university... investors will soon tire of winning
Mickelicious
Did he mention Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick yet?
Another case of it is what it is?
Toasted Heretic
Hopefully, he can dig his own grave, too, before the public hanging.
(Joke. I, like, most sane people, want to see him serve a life sentence.)
lincolnman
Impeach - but also pursue the 25th Amendment. Trump is clearly deranged - he incited a mass riot and anarchy that killed four people - all in his crazy attempt to overturn democracy.
He needs to hand over the nuclear codes to Pence immediately, and be escorted out of the White House...
We can't have a seditionist and a psychopath as President...
Toasted Heretic
Not sure. I do know he's very big on law and order and blue lives matter.
Well, when it suits him...
mrtinjp
You and 74 million people are LOSERS
So you admit, the 67 / 74 split..now that's a start.. the looser is not on the right or left but something very different.
klausdorth
Folks, the man is gone.
One way or the other.
Without his Twitter and other social media accounts expect him to play golf, grab a couple of things and live his life (well maybe not) happy ever after!
Mickelicious
I'm really going to miss Dolt 45.
.
.
Not.