Trump sets steel and aluminum tariffs; Mexico, Canada exempted

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed ahead on Thursday with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies, backtracking from an earlier "no-exceptions" stance.
Describing the dumping of steel and aluminum in the U.S. market as "an assault on our country," Trump said in a White House announcement that the best outcome would for companies to move their mills and smelters to the United States. He insisted that domestic metals production was vital to national security.
"If you don't want to pay tax, bring your plant to the USA," added Trump, flanked by steel and aluminum workers.
Plans for the tariffs, set to start in 15 days, have stirred opposition from business leaders and prominent members of Trump's own Republican Party, who fear the duties could spark retaliation from other countries and hurt the U.S. economy.
Within minutes of the announcement, U.S. Republican Senator Jeff Flake, a Trump critic, said he would introduce a bill to nullify the tariffs. But that would likely require Congress to muster an extremely difficult two-thirds majority to override a Trump veto.
Some Democrats praised the move, including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who said it was "past time to defend our interests, our security and our workers in the global economy and that is exactly what the president is proposing with these tariffs."
Trump's unexpected announcement of the tariffs last week roiled stock markets as it raised the prospect of an escalating global trade war. He appeared to have conceded some ground after concerted lobbying by Republican lawmakers, industry groups and U.S. allies abroad.
Canada, the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the United States, welcomed the news it would not immediately be subject to the tariffs, but vowed to keep pressing Washington until the threat of tariffs had disappeared.
Trump offered relief from steel and aluminum tariffs to countries that "treat us fairly on trade," a gesture aimed at putting pressure on Canada and Mexico to give ground in separate talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said NAFTA talks were "independent" of Trump's tariff actions and should not be subject to outside pressure.
In Beijing, China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it"resolutely opposed" the tariffs and that they would "seriously impact the normal order of international trade."
While Chinese steel exports to the United States have been suppressed by previous anti-dumping duties, the broad "Section 232" national security tariffs are widely seen as aiming to pressure Beijing to cut excess steel and aluminum production capacity that has driven down global prices.
U.S. steel stocks, which have gained for weeks on anticipation of the tariffs, fell after the announcement, with the Standard and Poor's composite steel index ending down 2.53 percent against a half percent gain in the broad S&P 500 index.
Century Aluminum shares fell 7.5 percent, while Alcoa dipped 0.9 percent. The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso gained slightly against the U.S. dollar.
A senior Trump administration official said other countries could seek talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to find "alternative ways" to mitigate the threat to U.S. national security posed by their steel and aluminum exports to the United States.
It was unclear whether they would involve quotas or voluntary export restraints, but the official said that permanent exemptions for Canada and Mexico might result in higher tariffs on other countries to maintain 80 percent capacity usage targets for domestic producers.
European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said:"The EU is a close ally of the U.S. and we continue to be of the view that the EU should be excluded from these measures. I will seek more clarity on this issue in the days to come."
U.S. steel- and aluminum-consuming industries sharply criticized the tariffs as damaging them with higher costs.
"The U.S. will become an island of high steel prices that will result in our customers simply sourcing our products from our overseas competitors and importing them into the United States tariff-free," the Precision Metalforming and National Tooling and Machining associations said in a joint statement.
Several major trading partners have said they might respond to the tariffs with direct action.
Countermeasures could include European Union tariffs on U.S. oranges, tobacco and bourbon. Harley-Davidson Inc motorcycles have also been mentioned, targeting Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan's home state of Wisconsin.
Even as Trump threatened tariffs and prodded his NAFTA partners, 11 nations gathered in Chile to sign a landmark Asia-Pacific trade pact, one that Trump withdrew from on his first day in office last year.
Trump, who won the White House after a career in real estate and reality TV, has long touted economic nationalism, promising to bring back jobs to the United States and save the country from trade deals he views as unfair. That has put him at odds with many in his Republican Party, traditionally a supporter of free trade.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
Madverts
This will backfire onto old orange face. He's running out of people to blame and fire. And ordinary people will bear the brunt of his madness everywhere.
When the insane party get real about this November it's going to be hilarious to watch them turn on their out of control monster, even though it will be far too late.
CrazyJoe
It's pretty clear that Trump doesn't understand what tariffs are. He's acting as if they're paid by foreign governments, rather than the companies that are importing raw materials.
And he's acting like they don't get passed right along to the consumers of the goods the companies make.
Dango bong
Business 101: the man with the money sets the terms.
In other words, if the others want what you have more than you want what they have, you set the rules. What does Mexico and Canada have that the US wants? Salsa and maple syrup?
Yubaru
Just shows how little you pay attention to business news! The largest exporter of steel to the US is Canada, and Mexico is 4th.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-factbox/factbox-top-steel-exporters-to-the-united-states-idUSKCN1GE10I
PTownsend
The picture with Trump and helmet holding ‘workers’ is probably the closest Trump’s ever been to an actual working class person. That assumes, of course, the people in the pict aren’t really White House employees kitted up in gear provided by WH PR staff to make them look like ‘workers’.
Trump wants his base to think the US can re-create the 1950’s. The 1950’s are long past. At that time (post-WW2) many American workers had jobs in part because 1. the US was the only world power with its infrastructure intact; and 2. the US factories sold their products primarily to US consumers who had money to spend because they had jobs.
That era is never to be seen again. It’s cynical of Trump to give false hope to American workers. If new jobs will be created by his policies, most will be done by robots, helping make the manufacturers, not the workers, even richer.
And his base buys it. Cult of personality.
Tommy Jones
"If you don't want to pay tax, bring your plant to the USA," he said.
Yes, because the cost of getting set up and labor will be less than these tariffs.
You clearly failed Business 101.
Intelligence 101: Do some research before mounthing off.
Mexico to the US:
The top import categories (2-digit HS) in 2016 were: vehicles ($75 billion), electrical machinery ($62 billion), machinery ($51 billion), optical and medical instruments ($13 billion), and furniture and bedding ($11 billion).
https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/americas/mexico
Canada to US:
The top import categories (2-digit HS) in 2016 were: vehicles ($58 billion), mineral fuels ($54 billion), machinery ($19 billion), special other (returns) ($15 billion), and plastics ($10 billion).
https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/americas/canada
. . .
Ignorance is rife.
oldman_13
What a farce and sham
SuperLib
Gey ready for higher prices.
dcog9065
Well, now it begins I guess. Although exempting Canada and Mexico leaves some room for negotiation, I suspect the EU at least will retaliate quickly
Aly Rustom
this is a HUge victory for Trudeau.
quercetum
I’m afraid you’ve got it wrong on so many counts.
It’s the US that is wanting others to buy more of its “salsa and maple syrup” but they’re not and it’s not selling.
As for the man with the money, that money is borrowed or lent to you by the so called “others.”
As for setting rules, “others” can also set rules. Just wait and see how EU responds.
smithinjapan
The GOP have put up with sexual assault, adultery, blatant racism, nepotism, cronyism (because they are the cronies), absolute lies (called "alternative facts"), treason, backroom dealings, and lunacy from this president and shrugged it all off, it's fun to see them FINALLY question Trump's mental state and abilities after this, although some are already saying "it wasn't his idea" or "not his fault".
katsu78
So for the record:
Republicans wanted to "drain the swamp". Trump put in his administration a bunch of corrupt special interest people. Republicans are afraid to contradict Trump. So they no longer want to "drain the swamp".
Republicans preached family values. Trump brags about sexual assault and cheated on his wife with a porn star prostitute. Republicans are afraid to contradict Trump. So they no longer care about family values.
Republicans hate immigration and especially "chain migration". It comes out that Trump's 3rd wife brought her family to America potentially as an illegal immigrant, very likely using "chain migration". Suddenly they don't want to talk about "chain migration" anymore.
Republicans believe in free trade. Trump got angry because he's under investigation for colluding with Russia and ordered a bunch of tariffs in a tantrum. Republicans are afraid to contradict Trump. So now they support big government micromanaging specific industries.
Is there even a single moral principle Republicans won't abandon in order to obey Cheeto Mussolini?
Strangerland
Unless your neighbor offers the same thing for cheaper. Then you don't set the prices.
There is nothing the US has that can't be found in other countries as well. The US can try to set their prices wherever they want - the rest of the world will just move to their neighbors. TPP anyone?
forgetaboutit
its not A TRADE WAR its FAIR TRADE.
the fake news is putting a false label on this as usual..
Mirror Trade deals with all nations
you tariff us, we tariff you the same exact amount. that is fair trade.
trump is the first real president the us has had since kennedy.
katsu78
You've really got to be amazed at how deeply the propaganda goes. People who have spent their lives demanding no government interference in business are suddenly declaring that the US unilaterally declaring trade tariffs on certain countries but not others is somehow fair trade. If mental gymnastics was an Olympic event, Republicans would bring home the gold.
Strangerland
Not to mention they are entirely clueless about how trade works. They actually are silly enough to think that a trade deficit is bad.
Ray Payne
An American car going to China pays 25% import duty, but a Chinese car coming to the US only pays 2.5%, a tenfold difference.
Ganbare Japan!
A bit disppointed in Pres. Trump and Vice Pres. Michael Pence. Why the USA has not exempted Japan automatically? At the famous Mar a Lago meeting, Trump said Abe and Japan are "Very Special Friends", and now Canada and Mexico got the exemption? Surely Canada and Mexico are not as close in friendship to USA as Japan?
We expect Japan will apply for and get exempt within 15 days.
Tommy Jones
The others were just my imagination?! That's disturbing news.
Ray Payne
Also, no US auto company is allowed to own even 50% of their own factory in China, but there are five 100% China-owned EV auto companies in the US.
Tommy Jones
Currency exchange differences?
kazetsukai
Sadly one must stop "opining" with dreamy idealism and preconceptions.
Let's be realistic and get a hold of rational pragmatic view and perspective of how the entire world actually "functions" and "operates" with inconceivable numbers of relationships from economics to politics and even personal friendships and prejudices affected by unfathomable situations, circumstances, conditions, environment and "options".
Trump is aware of the consequences of his actions, just as XI and Putin and even Merkel.
We must first recognize that Trump is not a "politician" masking and coloring his actions with rhetoric, but a pragmatic result oriented business minded active, involved and "skillful" producer using extremely effective communication methods and tools to "initiate" meaningful "change" in thinking and in actions by the people of the entire world. He is in effect "forcing" AWARENESS of facts and realities of life on Earth. With extremely effective mass communication systems available, he can get in touch and affect more "individual" persons than at any other period of time in history.
By actually placing tariffs, as far as we know at this point, there is no trade war... which was designed only to bring back an environment for US workers to actually work.
Many lopsided trade arrangements have depleted the capability of businesses to effectively and meaningfully compete with other countries... all the while other countries have been and are placing heavy tariffs on US produced products... (that includes Japan, China and even S Korea) to protect their own workers... and industries...
All of that goes both ways... for all countries and not just a few... such is trade...
No country can effectively negotiate economically or remain economically sound when the population is non-productive. He is just prioritizing US workforce productivity. Such actions may affect other nations negatively. But then that is what balancing the effect of trade deals is all about.
All nations then must adjust accordingly. US has been doing that and this action is one of them.
Price always changes and fluctuates... and low prices does not mean it is good for the producer of for the economy... and too high a price does not necessarily destroy a business or the economy...
Price is but a reflection of the level of willingness to pay for the values conceived by the ultimate user... (So why did Japan buy the fighters..? at such a high cost..? They felt a need for them.)
We must also realize that Fairness is not Equality...
So start making adjustmets WORLD..! Wake up to reality..!
Goodlucktoyou
Buy our weapons you can get an exemption
Laguna
Wow - the talking points in St. Petersburg have clearly come down. No, he's a bonehead increasingly disliked every globally save Russia and China.
He clearly states negotiations must result in outcomes favorable to the US - rather than win/win, he sees trade as a zero-sum game. Which foreign leaders (I mean, elected ones; Putin need not worry) will negotiate under those conditions? They'd be tossed out of office.
One of his stated objectives was national security, yet he's offered to trade concessions for exemptions. Huh? So it's not about national security?
The above, and by threatening Canada and Mexico with tariffs if NAFTA is not renegotiated in America's favor, clearly show this is extortion and nothing else.
The only question is how to water this down sufficiently so that it doesn't matter and Trump doesn't throw a tantrum.