People gather during a protest in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
world

Hong Kong protesters regroup after Saturday's clashes

By James Pomfret and Jessie Pang
HONG KONG

Thousands of Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched in pouring rain on Sunday, regrouping after sometimes violent demonstrations a day earlier that prompted police to fire tear gas for the first time in more than a week.

The Chinese-ruled city's rail operator, MTR Corp, suspended some services to try to prevent people gathering but protesters made it to a sports stadium in the vast container port of Kwai Chung, from where they were marching to nearby Tsuen Wan.

M. Sung, a 53-year-old software engineer in a black mask who is emblematic of the many older, middle-class citizens at the march, said he had been at almost every protest and would keep coming.

"We know this is the last chance to fight for 'one country, two systems', otherwise the Chinese Communist Party will penetrate our home city and control everything," he said.

"If we keep a strong mind, we can sustain this movement for justice and democracy. It won’t die," Sung said.

Protesters say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement under which the former British colony returned to China in 1997 with the promise of continued freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland.

The protests, which started over a now-suspended extradition bill and evolved into demands for greater democracy, have rocked Hong Kong for three months and plunged the city into its biggest political crisis since the handover.

They also pose a direct challenge for Communist Party leaders in Beijing, who are eager to quell the unrest ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct. 1.

Beijing has sent a clear warning that forceful intervention is possible, with paramilitary forces holding drills just over the border.

Activists threw petrol bombs and bricks on Saturday in the gritty industrial district of Kwun Tong, on the east of the Kowloon peninsula.

Police used tear gas after some protesters threw Molotov cocktails and bricks and others tore up "smart" lamp posts equipped with surveillance cameras. Other demonstrators had set up roadblocks with bamboo scaffolding.

Transport to the airport appeared normal on Sunday, despite protesters' plans for a day-long "stress test" of transport in the international aviation and financial hub.

Police said in a statement on Sunday they strongly condemned protesters "breaching public peace" and that 19 men and 10 women had been arrested. More than 700 have been arrested since the demonstrations began in June.

The neighbouring gambling territory of Macau, a former Portuguese colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1999, elected former legislature head Ho Iat Seng as its leader on Sunday - the sole approved candidate.

Ho, who has deep ties to China, is expected to cement Beijing's control over the "special administrative region", the same status given to Hong Kong, and distance it from the unrest there

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

