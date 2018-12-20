Trump starts pulling U.S. forces from Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump has begun withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria, declaring on Wednesday they have succeeded in their mission to defeat Islamic State, and U.S. officials said Washington is considering removing all its forces from the country.
A decision to pull out completely, if confirmed, would come as the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops wind up a campaign to retake territory once held by the militant group. But it would raise doubts about how to prevent a resurgence of the militant group, undercut U.S. leverage in the region and undermine diplomatic efforts to end the Syrian civil war, which is now in its eighth year.
Reports of a full withdrawal drew immediate criticism from some of Trump's fellow Republicans, who said leaving strengthened the hand of Russia and Iran, which both support Syrian President Bashar al Assad.
It may also leave exposed an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, which has been among the most effective against Islamic State but is under threat as Turkey weighs a new offensive in Syria.
U.S. commanders on the ground, who have developed strong ties to SDF leaders, had voiced concerns about what a fast withdrawal would mean for the U.S-backed forces and were surprised by the decision, said a U.S. official on condition of anonymity.
"We have started returning United States troops home as we transition to the next phase of this campaign," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement issued after President Donald Trump tweeted that "We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there."
Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, was slow to get involved in Syria's civil war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced around half the country's pre-war 22 million population, fearing being dragged into another foreign war even as he sought to withdraw from Iraq and Afghanistan.
But in a campaign to defeat Islamic State in Syria, Obama ordered air strikes from September 2014 and then troops into the country the following year.
It was not immediately clear from Sanders' statement whether all of the U.S. troops in the country would leave and if so, by when.
Sanders suggested that the United States would remain engaged to some degree.
"The United States and our allies stand ready to re-engage at all levels to defend American interests whenever necessary, and we will continue to work together to deny radical Islamist terrorists territory, funding, support," she said.
One U.S. official said Washington aimed to withdraw troops within 60 to 100 days and said the U.S. State Department was evacuating all its personnel in Syria within 24 hours.
A second official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. military was planning for a full withdrawal and could leave quicker than 60-100 days.
Wednesday's tweet from Trump, who is generally wary of U.S. military involvement abroad, showed he saw no further grounds for remaining, even as some Republican lawmakers disagreed.
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, often a Trump ally but generally a foreign policy hawk, said a withdrawal would have "devastating consequences" for the United States in the region and throughout the world.
"An American withdrawal at this time would be a big win for ISIS, Iran, Bashar al Assad of Syria, and Russia," Graham said in a statement, using the acronym ISIS for Islamic State.
A British defense minister said he strongly disagreed with Trump that Islamic State had been defeated in Syria. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would study a U.S. decision to pull its forces from Syria and would ensure its own security. In Russia, TASS news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria created prospects for a political settlement of the crisis there.
Many of the remaining U.S. troops in Syria are special operations forces working closely with the SDF.
The partnership with the SDF has helped defeat of Islamic State in Syria but has outraged NATO ally Turkey, which views Kurdish YPG forces in the alliance as an extension of a separatist militant group fighting inside Turkey.
The deliberations on U.S. troops come as Ankara threatens a new offensive in Syria. To date, U.S. forces in Syria have been seen as a stabilizing factor in the country and have somewhat restrained Turkey's actions against the SDF.
A complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria would leave a sizeable U.S. military presence in the region, including about 5,200 troops across the border in Iraq. Much of the U.S. campaign in Syria has been waged by warplanes flying out of Qatar and other locations in the Middle East.
Still, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and State Department officials have long fretted about leaving Syria before a peace agreement can be reached to end the brutal civil war.
Islamic State is also widely expected to revert to guerrilla tactics once it no longer holds territory. A U.S. withdrawal could open Trump up to criticism if Islamic State reemerged.
Trump had lambasted Obama for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq that preceded an unraveling of the Iraqi armed forces. Iraqi forces collapsed in the face of Islamic State's advance into the country in 2014.
Islamic State declared its so-called "caliphate" in 2014 after seizing large swathes of Syria and Iraq. The hardline Islamist group established its de facto capital in the Syrian city of Raqqa, using it as a base to plot attacks in Europe.
According to U.S. estimates, the group oversaw about 100,000 square kilometers (39,000 square miles) of territory, with about 8 million people under Islamic State control. It had estimated revenues of nearly one billion dollars a year.
A senior U.S. official last week said the group was down to its last 1 percent of the territory it once held. It has no remaining territory in Iraq.
Hajin, the group's last major stronghold in Syria, is close to being seized by U.S.-backed SDF forces.
After losing Hajin, Islamic State will control a diminishing strip of territory along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in the area where U.S.-backed operations are focused. Militants also control some desert terrain west of the river in territory otherwise controlled by the Damascus government and its allies.
U.S. officials have warned that taking back the group's territory would not be the same as defeating it.
"The Coalition has liberated the ISIS-held territory, but the campaign against ISIS is not over," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.
31 Comments
Burning Bush
Everybody wins.
Syrians get their country back and American service members can leave harms way and go back to their families.
Why is the MSM unhappy about the war ending and American troops coming home?
sensei258
I'm glad that American forces are going home, but you know that ISIS will waltz right back in after they're gone
CrazyJoe
Every decision Trump makes Russia is a winner.
"We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there."
Another bottomless Pinocchio lie from Donald.
Wallace Fred
Look up operation mockingbird
No. No they really won't.
https://www.eurasiareview.com/15092018-us-congresswoman-gabbard-claims-trump-shielding-isis-al-qaeda-in-syria/
Michael G
The US tried and failed to oust Assad using their tool ISIS.
bones
more like “Comrade Putin, we have done our part, Syria is all yours “
Laguna
That's a problem with Trump. He'll make a decision in the early hours and tweet it out. Whether this decision was wise or foolish is well above my pay grade. But for the men and women on the ground, to be held hostage to a tweet is insulting and dangerous.
SuperLib
Who knows what he's up to on this one.
Bintaro
At least that's good for a laugh !
It's not surprising he's trying to take credit for defeating ISIS, but will he start pretending he did the fighting too ?
lincolnman
Doing what his Master Putin orders him to do.... and more distraction from the continuing daily bombshells that Mueller is dropping on him and his cronies...
Aly Rustom
right on the money.
exactly
I would not be surprised.
bass4funk
Wait a minute....I thought you guys hated wars and wanted our troops to leave, liberals always confuse me.
Concerned Citizen
I wouldn't like to be the one to have to decide these things. Damned if you do damned if you don't.
Nevertheless President Trump is following up on his two stated positions: defeating ISIS and not avoiding involvement in overseas conflict as much as possible. Well done.
I hope and pray for peaceful stability in Syria.
jcapan
Regardless of his reasons or the consequences, this liberal is happy the troops will be coming home. We have no business being there, we never did. Of course the neoconservatives are losing their minds.
sunfunbun
Trump makes decisions based on ulterior motive, and self purposes, so one has to be very suspicious of why he is doing this now.
Joeintokyo
The U.S. troops were deployed to Syria by Obama in violation of international law. I applaud President Trump for reversing this misguided and illegal action (maybe Obama should hand over his Nobel Peace Prize over to the more deserving Trump).
Deadforgood
I for one am happy with the floated idea, not sure if it will happen yet though.
And I hope the reasons aren't for extra military budget to be spent on things like the wall and space force.
gelendestrasse
Just getting out of the way so the Turks can attack the Kurds without the US being caught in the middle....
Jimizo
When did you start believing in a non-interventionist foreign policy? You supported the Iraq invasion, and along with your non-partisan historians, still regard the Bush 2 years as a success.
Was it when Trump became favourite to win the GOP nomination?
Sneezy
Right wingers in 2016, including bass, believed that Hilary would be a warmonger and said this was a bad thing. Now right wingers, including bass, love war and are excited at the thought of the death of innocents.
stormcrow
Putin: Get the hell out of Syria!
Trump: Yes, sir!
bass4funk
I did and I also was very critical on Obama withdrawing too early.
So my question is, why are liberals so outraged about this? They hate war, they should be Rejoicing.
I’m a conservative, I’m not a right winger for the record. I never left war, but I do believe in fighting and using the necessary means of force or whatever can be used politically or militarily to dispose of radical Islamist.
Funny, the previous administration thought it was a good idea to oust Assad, what happened with that and why did they go in and ask a little more if they never agreed upon it?
Sneezy
Conservatism is a right wing political position. You are also anti-immigrant, pro-war, pro-gun (even at the expense of the lives of thousands of children per year), and anti-care for the poor. You are a right winger. Just own it.
By your own admission you never signed up, so, this is true. It’s hard to leave when you never went.
Then you should be opposed to Trump’s troop withdrawal.
Concerned Citizen
Correction to my previous post:
Nevertheless President Trump is following up on his two stated positions: defeating ISIS and avoiding involvement in overseas conflict as much as possible. Well done.
Insane Wayne
Excellent news ! Let the French or British or even the Canadians get involved over there. The USA doesn't have to do ALL the good in the world. Other countries can help too !!
Deadforgood
@bass4funk
Not all liberals are against war. It's silly you could even begin to generalize something like that. Conservative media constantly slammed Clinton for being a warmonger during the election campaigns and a lot of wars have been fought under liberal presidency. So, I don't know where the basis for your argument comes from. A lot of posters here are just questioning his reasoning. Completely different. And what's so wrong with that?
Deadforgood
@wayne...lol...shaking my head right now. It might be good news (really don't know till they try) but, what makes you think Canada, France, and Britain plan on getting involved? And, were we doing any good being there in the first place? Really not so sure...
Insane Wayne
But DEADWOOD, USA MUST be doing good because people are COMPLAINING that USA is LEAVING !!
SuperLib
Wow, front page on Fox:
Conservatives voice frustration after Trump signals 'gutless' retreat on border wall
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/conservatives-voice-frustration-after-trump-signals-gutless-retreat-on-border-wall
Just over a week after President Trump forcefully suggested he'd risk a government shutdown to secure border wall funding, the White House is now signaling a retreat -- and top conservative commentators and politicians are declaring that the president's "gutless" move has not only broken a campaign promise, but also undermined his credibility as a dealmaker.
"Trump will just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever" if he yields on the issue, columnist Ann Coulter told The Daily Caller in a podcast. (Within hours of those critical comments, Trump's official Twitter account stopped following Coulter's.)
And House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Fox News late Wednesday that "the political fallout will start" soon and that Trump risks doing “major damage” to his re-election effort in 2020.”
Raw Beer
Now they'll have to stage another fake gas attack to be blamed on Assad. Isn't that what happened immediately after Trump previously talked about pulling out?
Deadforgood
@rawbeer
Trump's war legacy might end up being, "Never knew when to pull out until it was too late" when his time is up.
Jimizo
I don’t see any outrage here. They are questioning the motives.
Do you agree with Trump pulling the troops out? I do. It’s not clear what you actually think. You just seem to be ranting about Liberals again.