Chinese state media slams Trump's 'gang of hoodlums'

China's state media lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing the White House of behaving like a "gang of hoodlums" as the world's two biggest economies headed towards outright trade war on Friday.
The United States was set to impose tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports from midnight, as Trump warned it may ultimately target over $500 billion worth of Chinese goods, or roughly the total amount that the United States imported from China last year.
Beijing has vowed to respond immediately with an equal amount of tariffs of its own against U.S. autos, agricultural and other products.
Chinese shares, which have been battered in the run-up to the tariff deadline, slipped further from early deals and pulled Asian markets down, while the yuan currency also weakened.
"In effect, the Trump administration is behaving like a gang of hoodlums with its shakedown of other countries, particularly China," the state-run China Daily newspaper said in an English language editorial on Friday.
"Its unruliness looks set to have a profoundly damaging impact on the global economic landscape in the coming decades, unless countries stand together to oppose it."
While the initial volley of tariffs was not expected to have major immediate economic impact, the fear is that a prolonged battle would disrupt makers and importers of affected goods in a blow to global trade, investment and growth.
"For companies with supply exposure to tariffs, they will move sourcing country of origin if they can; if they can't, they'll pass on as much of the tariff cost as they can, or see a cut in margins," said Jacob Parker, vice president of China operations at the U.S.-China Business Council in Beijing.
"Companies don’t know how big this may get, or how it will end."
On Thursday, Ford Motor Co said that for now, it will not hike prices of imported Ford and higher-margin luxury Lincoln models in China.
A China central bank adviser said the planned U.S. import tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods - $34 billion plus a planned follow-on list worth $16 billion - will cut China's economic growth by 0.2 percentage points, although the overall impact would be limited, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday.
China's foreign minister said trade protectionism and unilateral actions were "short-sighted" and in a statement on Friday called on European counties to work with China to safeguard a globally free trade system.
On Thursday, China accused the United States of "opening fire" on the world with its raft of tariffs aimed at China, as well as at trade partners in North America and Europe.
The dispute has roiled financial markets including stocks, currencies and the global trade of commodities from soybeans to coal in recent weeks. U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday, however, amid hopes that American trade tensions with Europe may ease after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"This is not economic Armageddon. We will not have to hunt our food with pointy sticks. But it is applying the brakes to a global economy that has less durable momentum than appears to be the case," Rob Carnell, chief economist at ING, said in a note to clients.
There was no evidence of last-minute negotiations between U.S. and Chinese officials, business sources in Washington and Beijing said.
Beijing has said it will not "fire the first shot" in a trade war with the United States, but has made clear that Chinese tariffs on American goods would take effect immediately after U.S. duties on Chinese goods are put in place.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are due to collect 25 percent duties on a range of products including motor vehicles, computer disk drives, parts of pumps, valves and printers and many other industrial components.
The list avoids direct tariffs on consumer goods such as cellphones and footwear. But some products, including thermostats, are lumped into intermediate and capital goods categories.
Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that the proposed U.S. tariffs would hit many American and foreign companies operating in China and disrupt their supplies of components and assembly work.
Foreign companies accounted for $20 billion, or 59 percent, of the $34 billion of exports from China that would be subject to new U.S. tariffs, with U.S. firms accounting for a significant part of that 59 percent, Gao said.
China has said it would respond with tariffs on hundreds of U.S. goods, including top exports such as soybeans, sorghum and cotton, threatening U.S. farmers in states that backed Trump in the 2016 U.S. election, such as Texas and Iowa.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Serrano
"Trump's 'gang of hoodlums'
So say the stealers of American technology.
bass4funk
Coming from China??? Oh, that’s rich. They have NO room to talk!
smithinjapan
Serrano: "So say the stealers of American technology."
American technology made in China, maybe. But then, you guys never do like to admit that all your "Made in America" goods are not that at all, do you? I mean, amidst this trade war which Trump created, with companies on both sides already losing orders, did you know one Chinese company's output is actually INCREASING? Yup, it's the company that is getting orders to make Trump's 2020 campaign goods.
theeastisred
The irony is that the Chinese government actually is a 'gang of hoodlums' but they are made to look good by Trump over this cretinous tariff issue. He has handed them credibility.
SuperLib
Ill be fine. Not so much for the farmers.
smithinjapan
theeastisred: "The irony is that the Chinese government actually is a 'gang of hoodlums' but they are made to look good by Trump over this cretinous tariff issue. He has handed them credibility."
I'm not sure that is irony, since the comment comes from Chinese media (about hoodlums), but you are otherwise bang on. And to add, Trump has made Xi look like an absolute genius, and given him more power than ever.
zichi
I think there must be therapy or drugs for old men who have an obsession about rolling on the floor.
bass4funk
theeastisred: "The irony is that the Chinese government actually is a 'gang of hoodlums' but they are made to look good by Trump over this cretinous tariff issue. He has handed them credibility."
Ok, that’s one opinion.
I'm not sure that is irony, since the comment comes from Chinese media (about hoodlums), but you are otherwise bang on. And to add, Trump has made Xi look like an absolute genius, and given him more power than ever.
You think so? Uh-ok.
expat
This from a government that keeps its own people under constant surveillance via neighborhood committees and secret police, and which is soon to introduce a system of facial recognition software coupled with a evaluation of the ideologogical fitness of its citizens, similar to the 27-tier system in place in North Korea. Criticize Trump and his administration's bigoted, retrograde agenda and their systemic corruption all you want - and I'll happily join in - but this really is the fireplace calling the kettle black.
rainyday
Even a broken clock is correct twice a day.
Matt Hartwell
Interesting to see China interfere in the currency markets, it was bolting, and shut down the stock exchange, again. It was getting pummeled. Mind you at just $5 trillion compared to $25 trillion market cap there is not so much risk for China on that side.
At the end of this I hope the U.S is on the path to shrinking its deficit with China. Specifically there is an opportunity for the U.S to poach Taiwanese expertise as I have said elsewhere in developing a consumer electronics manufacturing industry in the U.S, both due to this trade war, uncertainty going forward after and the fact that Taiwan might be invaded. It could help to radically shrink the deficit in trade and along with more low end apparel and footwear purchases from the rest of Asia and even South America perhaps, instead of China, could see the U.S make genuine headway.
If the U.S can see the green and the teal shrink significantly over the medium term-long term, that would be a very solid step in the right direction. If they can build some high end, highly automated manufacturing plants for tech that would be an opportunity to not just shrink the deficit with China but perhaps actually export that sort of product to the rest of the world, like Europe, in which they ran a $150 billion deficit in 2017.
PTownsend
At least one family member in the TrumpKushner syndicate is a convicted felon. Accusations of their involvement in money laundering and other crimes are currently being investigated. Trump has long been said to have dealings with members of organized crime in the US and several other countries.
However, it's still rich that China is name calling - something about people in glass houses should STFU. But when the US-name-caller-in-chief has dragged the US and its international relations to arguably the lowest level ever, this is to be expected.
Matt Hartwell
The breadth of China's retaliation in terms of products is more restricted with as you say, U.S farmers taking the brunt of it which should enable the U.S to target that perhaps in terms of some short term aid?