Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, on Friday. Photo: REUTERS
world

Venezuelan troops open fire near border, killing 2 as aid standoff intensifies

16 Comments
By Carlos Suniaga and Nelson Bocanegra
KUMARAKAPAY, Venezuela/CUCUTA, Colombia

Venezuelan soldiers opened fire on indigenous people near the border with Brazil on Friday, killing two, as President Nicolas Maduro sought to block U.S.-backed efforts to bring aid into his economically devastated nation.

The United States, which is among dozens of nations to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president, has been stockpiling aid in the Colombian frontier town of Cucuta to ship across the border this weekend.

With tensions running high after Guaido invoked the constitution to declare an interim presidency last month, Maduro has denied there is a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela despite widespread shortages of food and medicine and hyperinflation.

He says the opposition efforts are a U.S.-backed "cheap show".

The socialist president, who took power in 2013 and was re-elected in an election last year widely viewed as fraudulent, has declared Venezuela's southern border with Brazil closed ahead of the opposition's plan to bring in the aid on Saturday. Late on Friday the government shuttered the Tachira frontier that connects with Cucuta.

Some political analysts say the looming showdown is less about solving Venezuela's needs and more about testing the military's loyalty to Maduro by daring it to turn the aid away.

With inflation running at more than 2 million percent a year and currency controls restricting imports of basic goods, a growing share of the country's roughly 30 million people is suffering from malnutrition.

Guaido showed up late on Friday at a fundraising concert in Cucuta backed by British billionaire Richard Branson that was estimated to have attracted nearly 200,000 people.

His appearance, arm-in-arm with Colombian President Ivan Duque, was an open challenge to Maduro given that the pro-government Supreme Court has banned him from international travel on grounds he is under investigation for allegedly helping foreign countries to interfere in internal matters.

Friday's violence broke out in the village of Kumarakapay in southern Venezuela after an indigenous community stopped a military convoy heading toward the border with Brazil that they believed was attempting to block aid, according to community leaders Richard Fernandez and Ricardo Delgado.

Soldiers later entered the village and opened fire, killing a couple and injuring several others, they said. A regional official confirmed that two people were killed.

"I stood up to them to back the humanitarian aid," Fernandez told Reuters. "And they came charging at us. They shot innocent people who were in their homes, working."

Seven of the 15 injured were rushed by ambulance to a hospital in the Brazilian frontier city of Boa Vista, a spokesman for the state governor's office said.

Diosdado Cabello, one of the most prominent figures in Maduro’s Socialist Party, accused the civilians involved in the clash of being "violent groups" directed by the opposition.

Venezuelan security forces have executed dozens and detained hundreds of others since protests broke out in January against Maduro's swearing-in, according to civil rights groups.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in New York on Friday and "urged the Venezuelan authorities not to use lethal force against demonstrators," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Asked about the deaths, Arreaza told reporters the armed forces would never take disproportionate action against its own people: "Our armed forces are known for their humanism."

The U.S. special envoy for Venezuela, who joined regional leaders and diplomats in Cucuta to show support for the opposition, called the killings "a crime and a disgrace".

"What do we do if the government of Maduro, the former government of Maduro, does not fall tomorrow?" Elliott Abrams said after meeting the presidents of Paraguay and Chile and the secretary-general of the Organization of American States.

"We continue trying to bring humanitarian aid to the people of Venezuela."

China, which along with Russia backs Maduro, warned that humanitarian aid should not be forced across the border because doing so could lead to violence.

The bloodshed contrasted with a joyful mood at Branson's"Venezuela Aid Live", where Venezuelan and Colombian attendees, some crying, waved flags and chanted "freedom" under a baking sun.

"Is it too much to ask for freedom after 20 years of ignominy, of a populist Marxist dictatorship?" Venezuelan singer Jose Luis "El Puma" Rodríguez asked. "To the Venezuelans there, don't give up: the blood that has been spilled was not in vain".

Earlier in the day, Branson held a news conference near a never-used border bridge that Venezuelan authorities have blocked with shipping containers.

"What we're hoping is that the authorities in Venezuela will see this wonderful, peaceful concert ... and that the soldiers will do that right thing," Branson said.

As well as the foreign aid stockpiled in Cucuta, Guaido has vowed to bring in aid on Saturday from the Brazilian town of Boa Vista and the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

"The people of Venezuela are not begging, they’re resisting a dictatorship, the onslaught of oppression," Guaido told a news conference in Cucuta after the concert. "Tomorrow ... everyone will be on the streets demanding the entry of humanitarian aid, thanking the world for this unprecedented coalition."

Brazil said on Friday it had 200 tonnes of food and medicine ready for Venezuela but only one truck had arrived to pick it up before the border was closed.

Venezuela's borders are porous, however, and supporters could attempt to bring in aid outside the official entry points.

Guaido's move to assume the interim presidency and international backing has galvanized Venezuela's opposition, which has vowed to keep protesting until Maduro steps down. Major protests in 2014 and 2017 waned in the face of crackdowns.

Some government critics are concerned it will take more than pressure to force Maduro to step down.

"The truth is that not even 10 concerts will make damned Maduro leave office," said Darwin Rendon, one of the 3.4 million Venezuelans to have emigrated since 2015 to find work. He sends what little he earns selling cigarettes to his family in Caracas. "This regime is difficult to remove."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

16 Comments
Login to comment

Regret the loss of life.

But Venezuelan law and the sovereignty of its border will be upheld by force if necessary.

Anybody is welcome to send aid via official channels that pass through customs inspection.

Nobody will be allowed to ram a truck through the border.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

Regret the loss of life.

But Venezuelan law and the sovereignty of its border will be upheld by force if necessary.

Anybody is welcome to send aid via official channels that pass through customs inspection.

Nobody will be allowed to ram a truck through the border.

Agreed. Not even your boy Trump will be allowed to ram a truck through the border, but it sure appears he is going to try.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

"To all the military: between today and tomorrow, you will define how you want to be remembered."

And just for slight clarity, "frontier" in Spanish means "border" in this situation. https://www.spanishdict.com/translate/la%20frontera - La frontera

Maduro caused this because he is stubborn. Better to let Venezuelans die and local doctors NOT have the supplies they need to help their people than to just allow the aid in. Nobody is suggesting they don't take the aid through customs inspections.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-health/venezuelan-health-system-decays-further-opposition-led-survey-says-idUSKBN1GV2HI at least let the medicines and medical supplies in like catheters.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Oh, good old fashioned dictatorship. As I said, when a "leader" has to rely on the "military" to enforce their "justification" of maintaining order through violence, it means they are not truly a leader with the best interests of their country at heart... only their idea of control.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Poor Venezuelan people.

Maduro is ordering his military to shoot civilians who try to bring humanitarian aid, while Trump is itching to invade in order to deflect attention from his serious legal troubles, and he also wants to take their oil.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

https://www.truthdig.com/articles/the-u-s-venezuela-aid-convoy-story-is-clearly-bogus-but-no-one-wants-to-say-it/

The fact that the bulk of the international aid community has either distanced itself from this PR stunt or outright opposes it has been widely ignored by the mainstream media. One exception is NPR, which recently reported this inconvenient truth:

In fact, no neutral observer of international aid thinks Bolton and Abrams’ convoy is anything but a mechanism to foment civil war and regime change. We know this because high-level administration officials and their allies on the right keep telling us that’s the case. As the New York Post recently proclaimed, “U.S. delivers aid to town bordering Venezuela to undermine President Nicolas Maduro.”

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Maduro caused this because he is stubborn. Better to let Venezuelans die and local doctors NOT have the supplies they need to help their people than to just allow the aid in. Nobody is suggesting they don't take the aid through customs inspections.

Bingo!

Trump is itching to invade in order to deflect attention from his serious legal troubles, and he also wants to take their oil.

Now that was the weirdest blindsided curveball...ROFL!

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Trump is itching to invade in order to deflect attention from his serious legal troubles

Makes me wonder if there is a problem in this world that someone hasn't blamed on President Trump.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Anybody is welcome to send aid via official channels that pass through customs inspection

This is not true: Maduro has closed the borders and will not allow aid in under any circumstances.

Fatty Maduro continues to feed his face whilst his people starve. Why won't he allow food into the country?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Troops killing their own civilians? Reminds me of Tiannamen Square.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

After the comment above, why would anyone still want to be a Democrat?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

yakyakToday 01:36 pm JST

After the comment above, why would anyone still want to be a Democrat?

The thought of being associated with any of the self-professed Republicans or conservatives on this site is quite a good inducement.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

, good old fashioned dictatorship. As I said, when a "leader" has to rely on the "military" to enforce their "justification" of maintaining order through violence, it means they are not truly a leader with the best interests of their country at heart... only their idea of control.

Unless it a US friendly dictator of course....then there is hardly a peep of outrage in our

' unbiased ' media and all is dandy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

“he has kidnapped thousands of their children.”

Nope. When children come through port of entry with proper visa / paperwork, they’re never separated from their parents.

“He has gassed migrants already.”

Nope. They were illegally breaching our border. We’re a nation of “laws” remember?? Border Patrol acted accordingly.

“After the comment above, why would anyone still want to be a Democrat?”

Yup. Beats the crap out of me-

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

This is not true: Maduro has closed the borders and will not allow aid in under any circumstances.

This is not true: Close to 150 countries in the world still recognize the current government the legitimate one and they are sending aid regularly. China and Russia in particular are sending plenty of food and medicine.

Follows the rules, send it through government channels and via customs and you can send all the aid you want.

The "he's blocking all aid and intentionally starving kids" narrative is comically ridiculous and it's only believed by people who live in the MSM bubble.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The last shipment of ‘international aid’ to Venezuela was intercepted and found to contain guns!

Anyone, in any country attempting to circumvent a closed border or the controls of, would also be facing deadly force-no surprises then.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What we're hoping is that the authorities in Venezuela will see this wonderful, peaceful concert ... and that the soldiers will do that right thing," Branson said.

Cabello is man behind the scenes who has helped Venezuela get into this poor position. He is very aggressive. Having a “wonderful, peaceful concert” in front of such a person seems like a tragedy waiting to happen. Pressure is one thing, but sending concert-goers into such a volatile situation seems unwise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

As Reconstruction Progresses, 3.11 Survivors Find Hope in Telling Their Stories, Embracing the Past

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Decision Time 2: Direct Hire ALT or JET Programme

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT