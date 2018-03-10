World leaders welcome planned talks between Trump and N Korean leader

World leaders welcomed prospects for a possible thaw in the long standoff over North Korea's nuclear weapons program on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was prepared to hold an unprecedented meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump and Kim prompted jitters around the world last year as they exchanged bellicose insults over the North's attempts to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the United States. Pyongyang has pursued its nuclear program in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
But tension eased around last month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, laying the groundwork for what would be the first meeting between leaders from North Korea and the United States, and the biggest foreign policy gamble for Trump since he took office in January last year.
"A meeting is being planned," Trump said on Twitter after accepting an invitation to meet from Kim. There is no date or venue yet for the meeting although it could take place in May.
A senior State Department official said the talks would likely only be a preliminary discussion about holding future negotiations.
"The expectation is that the talks would lead to a discussion around a conclusion that we're ready to engage in negotiations," the official said.
News of the planned meeting was welcomed by China, which is North Korea's largest trading partner and its sole major ally, though overall trade has fallen in recent months as U.N. economic sanctions take effect.
President Xi Jinping told Trump in a phone call on Friday that he appreciates his desire to resolve the North Korea issue politically, Chinese state media said.
Xi "hopes the United States and North Korea start contacts and dialogue as soon as possible and strive to reach positive results,” the report added.
The head of South Korea's National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, speaking in Washington on Thursday after briefing Trump about a meeting South Korean officials held with Kim this week, said Trump had agreed to meet the North Korean leader by May in response to Kim's invitation.
Kim had "committed to denuclearization" and to suspending nuclear and missile tests, Chung said.
Neutral Switzerland, which often hosts summits, said it was ready to facilitate the meeting.
Sweden could also play a role. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho will visit Sweden in the near future, Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported on Friday, quoting sources. The Swedish foreign ministry declined comment.
Sweden's embassy in Pyongyang represents U.S. interests, in the absence of U.S. diplomatic relations.
A Trump-Kim summit would be a major turnaround after a year in which North Korea has carried out a battery of missile tests that Washington sees as provocative and after a barrage of insults between the two leaders.
U.S.-based experts say North Korea appeared to show last November that it has succeeded in developing a missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States.
Trump has derided Kim as a "maniac," referred to him as"little rocket man" and threatened in a speech last year to"totally destroy" North Korea, a country of 26 million people, if it attacked the United States or one of its allies.
Kim responded by calling Trump a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard."
The Trump administration has led a worldwide push to tighten international sanctions on North Korea to choke off resources needed for its weapons programs.
U.S. officials say the moves, which include restrictions on fuel supplies to North Korea, on its key coal exports, and to cut revenues it has received from tens of thousands of workers overseas, have begun to show signs of working.
North Korea sees a Trump meeting as a chance to win relief from the sanctions as well as an opportunity to earn the international legitimacy that it seeks, the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations think tank said.
"For Kim, the prospect of an early summit with Trump provides the best prospect of removing international sanctions pressure while giving Kim room for maneuver to possibly keep his nuclear deterrent in place," it said.
Vice President Mike Pence said the United States had made"zero concessions" and had "consistently increased the pressure" on North Korea.
Some U.S. officials and experts worry North Korea could buy time to build up and refine its nuclear arsenal if it drags out talks with Washington.
The government of Japan remained cautious about the talks.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump, in a phone call, promised to continue to enforce sanctions until Pyongyang took"tangible steps ... toward denuclearization," the White House said in a statement.
A leading Democratic lawmaker said the Republican president would need help from others in the U.S. government if he is to go head-to-head with Kim over such complex issues as nuclear weapons and geostrategy.
"It will require the President to rely on the expertise within the State Department, the Intelligence Community, and throughout the government, and not simply on his own estimation of his skills as a ‘deal maker.’" Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said in statement.
Trump had agreed to meet Kim without any preconditions, a South Korean official said.
"Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze," Trump said on Twitter on Thursday night. "Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached."
Trump's aides have been wary of North Korea's diplomatic overtures because of its history of reneging on international commitments and the failure of efforts on disarmament by previous U.S. administrations.
North and South Korea, where the United Sates stations 28,500 troops, are technically still at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a ceasefire, not a truce.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
cla68
President Trump continues to confound globalists and their allies in the corporate media.
CrazyJoe
The President of the United States - following in the wise and measured steps of Dennis Rodman. What could possibly go wrong?
One thing that Kim and Trump have in common is not keeping their word. With Kim it's a family tradition. For Trump it's a core principle.
bass4funk
Nonesense. Trump kept every bit of his word that NK would be wiped off the planet if they continue down this dangerous path and at least his get tough approach got SK to the table, a position of strength, not blinking and not weakness and even the S Koreans were thankful of Trump’s pressure of the regime and as long as they make meaningful concessions down the road, we can take the next critical steps. Good on the President.
PTownsend
I hope the meeting happens and steps are taken to reduce the tensions. But the language chosen by the WH for Trump to say, i.e. 'is being planned', leaves lots of room for ducking out.
Could you explain how Trump's not a 'globalist'? And is this what you mean by using that word?
Are you using 'corporate media' in the same way you've used MSM?
Are you suggesting that because Trump and Putin claim to be Christians that they're not globalists? What word are rightists and evangelicals using to describe the Trump and/or Putin faction of global 'powers'?
Burning Bush
Just as I’ve been saying for months.
Trump’s been told by his bosses to cut a deal with NK so all of America’s military can be diverted to attacking Iran.
Tommy Jones
Not quite, Champ. The DPRK has developed nuclear weapons and delivery systems capable of reaching the US and is still on the planet. Odd how that continued after Trump came into office and told us it wouldn't happen.
Tommy Jones
Need help patting yourself on the back? I'd hate for you to hurt your arm.
Oh, where are your cites that Trump's bosses told him to cut a deal and refocus on Iran? Who are Trump's bosses?
ZvonkoJonathan
to disarm would mean a suicide, look at American specially Trump camp, they all want to be armed to their teeth because as they say being disarmed is the guarantee to lose freedom. If NK does disarm they are toast. There will be an American/south Korean organized "uprising" by "civilians" and regime will be bombed to protect those "Civilians" Just like the Libya and Syria where the foreign mercenaries "civilians" started the insurrection. Since Kim is used to western ways and luxuries maybe he does not mind the surrender but he will not live long enough to be allowed any benefits of it. By the rules of the American imperial game top man and all of his family have to be killed as well as their close allies and friends.
PTownsend
According to @rBush, cla68 (same people?) and several US rightists and evangelicals posting on this site Trump's 'bosses' are members of a 'cabal' they call 'globalists', which seems to be used as a code word for a certain non-Christian group long associated with financing. Putin and Trump, in my mind, are both globalists, but are not called that by their followers, maybe because each claims to be Christian.
Laguna
So Spokeswoman Sanders says
and is immediately undercut by an unnamed White House official
Thus, the current White House position is ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Sanders was likely stating the (alarmed) position of the vast number of American non-presidents that Trump is trading America's Golden Egg for nada. Trump likely saw this and, enraged, dispatched the official to correct her.
Tightly-run ship, the Trump White House is.
wipeout
You can't be shown to have kept your word on something that hasn't happened yet. It's a logical impossibility.
On its side, North Korea continued with missile testing after Trump's threat, which was made on August 8, 2017. This shows two launches that sent missiles on a trajectory over Japan, one in late August, one in September.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/0/0c/North_Korean_missile_launches_over_Japan.svg
The most recent test was in November of last year, which was the launch of an ICBM that reached a height of 4,500 km.
There was also a possible nuclear test on 3 September.
Trump's actual threat was that "North Korea best not make any more threats against the United States". No one can be sure exactly what in his disordered and unstable mind constitutes North Korea making a threat and what doesn't, but Kim's response to that "ultimatum" was to issue a direct threat within hours against Guam. And as anyone vaguely familiar with KCNA will be aware, North Korea under all 3 Kims has regularly and consistently made threats (never delivered on) against the United States in luridly hyperbolic terms. Part of Kim's 2018 New Year message in fact ran as follows: "The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat".
Meanwhile, Trump's dramatic moment has followed the usual course, demonstrated time and again throughout his presidency, of dissolving within 24 hours into "what the hell's going on" as the position shifts. NPR headline sums it up: "White House Says North Korea Meeting Will Happen Only With 'Concrete' Action". In other words, it's at least as likely (though probably more likely) not to happen as to happen, which is about the same as for any president since 1953.
elephant200
Trump desire to get a Nobel peace prize honour maybe? First he is getting nervous with the scandal against him.Second he wants to beat his processor Obama! Both things he cant let go!
Strangerland
Logic failure there. You didn't think that one through did you.
quercetum
In the Clinton years, NK agreed to a freeze then it was found out - actually they told the world - that had a secret program.
In the Bush years, with China, Russia, the US, South Korea, Japan, NK agreed to abandon its program but later breaks promise.
In the Obama years, Kim elder dies, youngest son takes over and continues development.
In Trump’s first year, missles tested. Trajectory shows capability of reaching North America.
In the 2018 Winter Olympics, Kim sends sister to SK.
SK sends emissaries to NK. Emissaries then goes to Washington conveying Kim’s desire to talk. POTUS agreed.
Now you tell know me who is in control here. This meeting should not take place in Pyongyang, but Trump will probably like the attention in going there or the demilitarized zone in NK-SK.
It needs to be in a neutral place ala Reagan Gorbachev. Beijng? Any ideas?