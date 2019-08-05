Democrats condemn Trump, white nationalism after Texas, Ohio shootings kill 29

Two mass shootings that killed 29 people in Texas and Ohio reverberated across the U.S. political arena on Sunday, with some Democratic presidential candidates accusing President Donald Trump of stoking racial divisions while he insisted "hate has no place in our country."
Dozens were also wounded Saturday and early Sunday in shootings within just 13 hours of each other in carnage that shocked a country that has become grimly accustomed to mass shootings and heightened concerns about domestic terrorism.
The first massacre occurred on Saturday morning in the heavily Hispanic border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store before surrendering. Authorities in Texas said the rampage appeared to be a racially motivated hate crime and federal prosecutors are treating it as a case of domestic terrorism.
Across the country, a gunman opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others. The assailant was killed by police, making the death toll for both shootings 30.
The El Paso shooting resonated on the campaign trail for next year's presidential election, with most Democratic candidates repeating calls for tighter gun control measures and some drawing connections to a resurgence in white nationalism and xenophobic politics in the United States.
Several 2020 candidates said Trump was indirectly to blame.
"Donald Trump is responsible for this. He is responsible because he is stoking fears ad hatred and bigotry," U.S. Senator Cory Booker said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Speaking to reporters on the airport tarmac in Morristown, New Jersey after spending the weekend at his golf resort nearby, Trump said: "Hate has no place in our country, and we're going to take care of it."
In his first public comments since the shootings, he said he had spoken to the FBI, Attorney General William Barr and members of Congress about what can be done to prevent such violence. But he offered no specifics, except to say he would make a statement in Washington on Monday morning.
The Republican president did not address accusations by critics about his anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric, though he earlier called the El Paso shooting a "hateful act" and "an act of cowardice."
"This is also a mental illness problem, if you look at both of these cases. This is mental illness. These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill," Trump told reporters.
Trump ordered flags at half-staff in honor of the victims.
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney rebutted the Democrats' allegations and attributed the shootings to "sick" individuals.
"There's no benefit here in trying to make this a political issue, this is a social issue and we need to address it as that," he said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."
It was a personal issue for Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, the former congressman who returned to El Paso after the attack in his hometown. Asked on CNN if he believed Trump was a white nationalist, he responded, "Yes, I do."
"Let's be very clear about what is causing this and who the president is," O'Rourke said. "He is an open avowed racist and is encouraging more racism in this country."
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said he agreed that Trump was a white nationalist.
"It gives me no pleasure to say this but I think all of the evidence out there suggests that we have a president who is a racist, who is a xenophobe who appeals, and is trying to appeal, to white nationalism," Sanders said on CNN.
"Clearly Donald Trump does not want anybody shooting down innocent people," Sanders said, but his talk about invasions and calling Mexicans criminals risks leading unstable people to take up arms.
"White nationalists think he's a white nationalist," added U.S. Representative Tim Ryan.
A hallmark of Trump's presidency has been his determination to curb illegal immigration. Trump has drawn criticism for comments disparaging Mexican immigrants and referring to the flood of migrants trying to enter through the U.S. southern border as an "invasion."
In recent weeks, critics also accused Trump of racism after his attacks on members of Congress who belong to racial or ethnic minorities. Trump has denied he is a racist.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Chip Star
Donny is an ignorant moron, which is why he is able to connect with his base so well.
8T
Is Japan today a wing man for CNN? what's up with that headline? There have been very few Democrats that put the blame on Trump, ( of course Beto because he is from El Paso and campaigning for President) Other than that there have been very few Democrats blaming Trump for this trouble. Democrats know that this is a bi-partisan issue and they never speak of gun control on the campaign trail. In fact on Sundays news shows Democrats and Republicans both agree that this is a much bigger problem than the Trump presidency.
onedragon
This is true, Seems the U.S. has had this trouble for as long as I can remember and every President is blamed when something terrible happens.
Yubaru
So when do you plan on deporting yourself?
The seeds of division and hatred may not have been planted by you, but you sure have fertilized them enough!
SaikoPhysco
The question is.... would the guy in El Paso have shot and killed 20 people when he did if Trump were not the person he is? Tough question to answer... but I will say this, you cannot rule out Trump influence totally and that in and of itself is a problem. Trump is making all immigrants, whether legal or illegal appear to be bad people.... even though his White immigrant wife stands next to him.
Haaa Nemui
Yeah this isn't Trump's fault, but he'll take hits because he's in charge right now. That's all. There is a huge problem to do with the legislature and most of us know what it is but when confronted with it there are still a large amount of people who don't even want to talk about it.
Chip Star
It's organic male bovine fertilizer straight from Donny's mouth.