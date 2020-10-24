Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial and J&J prepares to do same next week

0 Comments
By Julie Steenhuysen and Carl O'Donnell
WASHINGTON

AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial as early as next week, the companies said on Friday.

AstraZeneca's U.S. trial was paused on Sept 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company's UK trial. J&J paused its large, late-stage trial last week after a study participant became ill and the company said an independent safety panel was investigating.

J&J said on Friday that the safety panel, called a Data and Safety Monitoring Board, has recommended that the drugmaker resume trial recruitment after finding no evidence that the vaccine caused the volunteer to fall ill.

J&J expects to resume its trial in the U.S. on Monday or Tuesday of next week and remains on track to produce data from the trial on the vaccines' effectiveness by the end of 2020 or early 2021, J&J's chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said.

J&J is also in discussions with other regulators to resume a trial outside of the United States, the company said.

So far, the medical board has not identified a clear cause for the patients' illness. J&J cannot reveal any details about the patient's sickness because of patient privacy rules, Stoffels said.

AstraZeneca said that it is not unusual for some trial participants to fall ill during large scale vaccine trials but that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reviewed all safety data from the trials globally and deemed it safe to continue testing the vaccine.

AstraZeneca trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa resumed last month even as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continued its investigation into the case.

Reuters earlier this week reported that the FDA had completed its review and that the AstraZeneca U.S. trial was set to resume as early as this week, citing four sources familiar with the situation.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is being developed along with researchers at Oxford University.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog