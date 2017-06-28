U.S. says it saw preparations for possible Syria chemical attack

A U.S. warning to Syria's leadership against staging a chemical weapons attack was based on intelligence about what appeared to be active preparations at a Syrian airfield used for such an attack in April, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.
Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's main international backer, denounced the warning and dismissed White House assertions that a strike was being prepared as"unacceptable," raising the tension between Washington and Moscow over the Syrian civil war.
Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the United States had recently seen activity at Shayrat airfield, the same base targeted by a U.S. cruise missile strike on April 6.
"This involved specific aircraft in a specific hangar, both of which we know to be associated with chemical weapons use," Davis said.
Davis said the activity occurred during "the past day or two." He did not say how the United States collected its intelligence.
The White House said on Monday it appeared the Syrian government was preparing for another chemical weapons attack and warned Assad that he and his military would "pay a heavy price" if it went ahead.
The U.S. strike on Shayrat followed the deaths of 87 people in what Washington said was a poison gas attack in rebel-held territory two days earlier. Syria denied it carried out the attack.
Russia challenged the U.S. intelligence about a possible attack.
"I am not aware of any information about a threat that chemical weapons can be used," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
"Certainly, we consider such threats to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic unacceptable."
Russian officials have privately described the war in Syria as the biggest source of tension between Moscow and Washington, and the April cruise missile strike ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump raised the risk of confrontation between them.
Assad visited a Russian air base at Hmeymim in western Syria on Tuesday, his first visit to the base from which Russian jets have supported his war effort.
Photos circulated showed the Syrian leader in the cockpit of a Russian Sukhoi SU-35 warplane, and inspecting weapons, personnel and armored vehicles at the base near Latakia.
The Syrian military and Foreign Ministry did not comment on the White House warning, although a Syrian state-run television station, al-Ikhbariya, said the allegations were fabricated.
U.S. Senator Bob Corker, Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the concerns about preparations for a chemical weapons attack were authentic.
"The claims that they made, from my perspective, are valid claims," he said.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said the Trump administration intended its warning to be aimed not just at Syria's government but also at Russia and Iran, another supporter of Assad.
"I believe that the goal is, at this point, not just to send Assad a message but to send Russia and Iran a message that if this happens again we are putting you on notice," Haley said in a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives.
She stressed the primary U.S. goal in Syria is to fight Islamic State, not to remove Assad.
"I don't see a healthy Syria with Assad in place, but the U.S. priority has and continues to be to fight ISIS," she said.
Senator Tim Kaine, a Democratic member of the foreign affairs and armed services committees, who has been leading a bipartisan push for Congress to debate and vote on the use of military force in Syria, Afghanistan and elsewhere, said there was no legal justification for extracting a “heavy price” from Syria.
U.S. and allied intelligence officers had for some time identified several sites where they suspected Assad's government may have been hiding newly made chemical weapons from inspectors, said a U.S. official familiar with the intelligence.
That assessment was based in part on the locations, security surrounding the suspect sites and other information that the official declined to describe.
Although the intelligence was not considered conclusive, Washington decided to issue the public warning to the Syrian leadership to try to deter such a strike, said the official, who declined to discuss the issue further.
The number of people killed in suspected chemical attacks is a small portion of the total dead in Syria's civil war - a figure the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, estimates is close to half a million.
But television footage of victims of April's attack, including children, writhing in agony, caused revulsion across the world.
After the April attack, Trump accused Assad's government of going "beyond a red line" and approved what U.S. officials called a "one-off" strike to deter future chemical attacks.© Thomson Reuters 2017.
Burning Bush
Riiiiiiiight.
The Syrian government has basically won the war and now their new plan is to "test the world's resolve" by randomly killing civilians.
CrazyJoe
Funny how this coincides with the Senate deliberations over the AHCA. Nice attempt at distraction, Donald. We're still watching YOUR congress fail us all.
TumbleDry
I don't see the advantage of gas attacks from Assad side.
Killing his own population then having survivor and family joining the rebels?
Also having the world against him for doing it?
Remember his goal is to stay in power.
CrazyJoe: not sure this related at all.
Wallace Fred
Crazy Joe, completely unrelated.
And if anyone falls for this narrative,then nothing was learnt from the bush madness!! us has lost the plot and are trying their very best to false flag the hell out of the situation. Thank Zeus the majority of us see it for what it is!!
Raw Beer
Oh dear, here we go again. Whenever the Syrian military makes any progress (via conventional methods) at freeing its country from foreign-back terrorists, the US makes up an excuse to attack them.
Why do people keep falling for this?
ozziedesigner
More BS for the Sheeple to swallow
Stuart hayward
The US also just bombed a prison as well, killing 42 inmates, a mix of Syrian government fighters and civilians, while only killing 18 militants.
Anything to keep the country destablized, while claiming to be focused on destroying IS.
Goodlucktoyou
we may be selling arms and giving support to al nusa, al IS, al quada, al radical foreigners, but our only goals are regime change the the protection of israel. collateral damage...who cares, they are only muslims after all.
Raw Beer
I really hope you're right. But I am afraid that despite this being painfully obvious, many continue to fall for it.
marcelito
The possibility that powers to be are preparing another false flag attack claiming Assad ,s use of chemical weapons was mentioned on numerous sources weeks ago. Assad has basically won the war and would have zero to gain and lots to loose if he was to really carry it out. on the other hand its not that hard to see who would benefit from a false flag attack such as this. Seems more and more people are seeing through the BS though.
John Brown
"Funny how this coincides with the Senate deliberations over the AHCA. Nice attempt at distraction, Donald. We're still watching YOUR congress fail us all."
America's leaders have done much worse to take the eyes off their failures. Just wait, Trump has only been in office a little while...
When we first tomahawked Syria for supposed chemical weapons I stood up and applauded Trump, my first and only time. But when we did not bother to do an independent inquiry and realizing this was most likely just another "Iraq" waiting to happen, I covered my face with my hands from shame.
"Although the intelligence was not considered conclusive"
I do not agree with Assad's handling of his "own" country or Russia bombing more rebels or even civilians then terrorists for the longest time, (or so we were told) but if all Trump and his ilk is going to do is accuse with out any actual proof, I will not support another Iraq.
"Russia challenged the U.S. intelligence about a possible attack.
"I am not aware of any information about a threat that chemical weapons can be used," Kremlin spokesman""
However I also would not believe this at face value either...