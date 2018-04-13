Trump weighs Syria options; Russia envoy says 'cannot exclude' war

U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security aides on Thursday discussed U.S. options on Syria, where he has threatened missile strikes in response to a suspected poison gas attack, as a Russian envoy voiced fears of wider conflict between Washington and Moscow.
Worries about a confrontation between Russia, Syria's big ally, and the West have been running high since Trump said on Wednesday missiles "will be coming" in response to the attack in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7, and lambasted Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Trump tempered those remarks on Thursday.
"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump met with his national security team on the situation in Syria later in the day and "no final decision has been made," the White House said in a statement.
"We are continuing to assess intelligence and are engaged in conversations with our partners and allies," the statement said, adding Trump would speak later on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Macron said France had proof the Syrian government carried out the attack near Damascus, which aid groups have said killed dozens of people, and will decide whether to strike back when all the necessary information has been gathered.
"We have proof that last week ... chemical weapons were used, at least with chlorine, and that they were used by the regime of Bashar al-Assad," Macron said, without offering details of any evidence.
Two U.S. officials familiar with an ongoing investigation of samples from Douma and the symptoms of victims said initial indications that a mix of weaponized chlorine gas and sarin were used in the attack appear to be correct. But U.S. intelligence agencies have not completed their assessment or reached a final conclusion, the officials said.
Russia said it deployed military police in Douma on Thursday after the town was taken over by government forces.
"They are the guarantors of law and order in the town," RIA news agency quoted Russia's defense ministry as saying.
There were signs of a global effort to head off a direct confrontation between Russia and the West. The Kremlin said a crisis communications link with the United States, created to avoid an accidental clash over Syria, was in use.
Vassily Nebenzia, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations, said he "cannot exclude" war between the United States and Russia and urged Washington and its allies to refrain from military action against Syria.
"The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war," he told reporters. "We hope there will be no point of no return," the envoy said.
A team of experts from the global chemical weapons watchdog, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, was traveling to Syria and will start their investigations on Saturday, the Netherlands-based agency said.
It was not clear whether Trump and U.S. allies would wait for the results of the investigation before deciding on a possible strike.
In Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Congress he believed there was a chemical attack in Syria, but added a short while later that the United States had not made any decision to launch military action.
"I don't want to talk about a specific attack that is not yet in the offing. ... This would be pre-decisional," Mattis told the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.
Moscow is estimated to have dozens of aircraft at its Hmeymim air base in Syria including fighters and bombers, as well as 10 to 15 warships and support vessels in the Mediterranean.
The Syrian government and Russian forces in Syria possess truck-mounted surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapons systems.
Russia, Syria and its other main backer Iran have said reports of the Douma attack were fabricated by rebels and rescue workers and have accused the United States of seeking to use it as a pretext to attack the Syrian government.
Nervous world stock markets showed signs of recovery after Trump's signal that military strikes might not be imminent.
Britain's May won backing from her senior ministers to take unspecified action with the United States and France to deter further use of chemical weapons by Syria.
May had recalled the ministers from their Easter holiday for the meeting to discuss Britain's response to what she has cast as a barbaric attack that cannot go unchallenged.
Russian ships had left the Tartus naval base in Syria, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian lawmaker as saying. Vladimir Shamanov, who chairs the defense committee of the lower house, said the vessels had departed the base for their own safety, which was "normal practice" when there were threats of attack.
Any U.S. strike would probably involve the navy, given the risk to aircraft from Russian and Syrian air defenses. A U.S. guided-missile destroyer, the USS Donald Cook, is in the Mediterranean.
The Syrian conflict has widened the rifts between Moscow, Washington and European powers and inflamed the bitter rivalries that run across the Middle East.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
12 Comments
Burning Bush
What's with the sudden shaky knees?
Tommy Jones
"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
The president with the intellect and lexicon of a 7 year old.
Tommy Jones
So you're for more conflict.
commanteer
He got pulled in, good. The timing of this gas attack is interesting, as it came just a week after Trump said he was going to pull completely out of Syria. For Assad, one could hardly imagine worse timing - almost as though he wanted the US to stay and fight him. A number of pro-Assad hostages, including children kept in cages and paraded around the streets in terror, would have been victims of this attack as well.
Similar timing was used in the previous gas attack. Regarding that attack, General Mattis later said that they had no evidence at all that pointed at Assad.
Maybe somebody pointed this all out to Trump, and maybe he listened. Maybe we all should.
CrazyJoe
If Russia doesn't want war - doesn't want to be put in a position where war might be a possibility, then it needs to rein in Assad and deal with the chemical weapon situation as a responsible member of the UN. There's no excuse. It's part of the responsibility that comes with backing Assad.
FizzBit
It's comments like this that support a 3rd WW. Nothing has been officially verified, so you'd put the world in the hands of Wolf Blitzer?
commanteer
Just for historical reference - http://www.newsweek.com/now-mattis-admits-there-was-no-evidence-assad-using-poison-gas-his-people-801542
Tommy Jones
Mattis said at the time of his comments the US did not have evidence that Assad perpetrated the previous attack. He then went on to say:
Mattis says it is clear that Assad's government has weaponized and used chlorine gas in the Syrian civil war.
www.apnews.com/amp/bd533182b7f244a4b771c73a0b601ec5
cla68
The Globalists are really pushing for this war with Syria and indirectly with Russia. I hope President Trump doesn’t fall for it as standing against this is one of the reasons he was elected.
Tommy Jones
Apologies for the dead link. Here is a live link:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.apnews.com/amp/bd533182b7f244a4b771c73a0b601ec5
commanteer
So Assad is clever enough to find a loophole. The question is, why would he be so foolish then to use sarin gas in a way and at at time that could only bring him trouble?
TumbleDry
DT is consistent in his inconsistency.