Xian locks down 13 mil people as China races to zero-COVID for Olympics

Thirteen million people in a major Chinese city were under strict stay-at-home orders starting Thursday to stop the spread of COVID-19, as authorities scramble to keep their zero-case strategy six weeks ahead of the Winter Olympics.
Xian sharply tightened travel restrictions and told residents to stay home, after several hundred recently reported infections were linked to an initial case at a university in the city.
With Beijing preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, China is on high alert as it fights local outbreaks in several cities.
But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks.
Xian reported another 63 cases on Thursday, days after authorities began mass testing all 13 million residents.
Cases from Xian have so far spread to five other cities, according to state media, including one traced in Beijing and another in southern Guangdong -- fueling fears about how quickly the virus can spread geographically across the vast country.
From midnight on Thursday, all households may only "send one household member outside once every two days to purchase necessities," with all others ordered to remain indoors except for emergencies, the city government said in a statement.
Residents "should not leave the city unless necessary," it said, adding those seeking to leave would have to apply for approval.
All non-essential businesses have been ordered to close.
Large-scale meetings have been suspended, while the museum housing the world-famous Terracotta Army -- the 2,000-year-old mausoleum of China's first emperor -- has shut until further notice.
Vice Premier Sun Chunlan visited Xian a few days before the lockdown, and warned the situation was "grave and complicated".
She urged "swift virus containment measures to curb the spread", according to official news agency Xinhua.
China -- where the coronavirus was first detected -- has slowed new cases to a trickle since the middle of last year, implementing a strict zero-COVID strategy involving tight border restrictions, targeted lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and population tracing technology.
Even a single case can lead to a swift imposition of curbs, and officials deemed to have failed at controlling COVID are often sacked.
State broadcaster CCTV showed Sun meeting local officials and health workers in hazmat suits, before inspecting a series of mobile testing labs.
The country has stepped up already-strict measures as it braces for the arrival of thousands of international athletes for the Olympics in February.
The capital Beijing is demanding negative COVID tests from all visitors and limiting flights from other cities.© 2021 AFP
rainyday
Its oddly satisfying to be watching the sheer disaster-that-everyone-saw-coming that was the Tokyo summer Olympics playing out again in more or less the exact same fashion, only this time in a country that I don't live in and with a government that I dislike.
Aly Rustom
HAHAHAHA! You can't stop Omicron China! Its gonna bite U in the A$$. And you deserve it.
What goes around comes around.
LITERALLY.
LotusKobe
Lock down the whole country for a decade! Oh, by the way, has anybody noticed that the total of Covid-19 cases is higher in Laos than China? (source: worldometer) We urgently need some statistics on the number of lies in every country.
snowymountainhell
The Beta ‘testing’ of events on the archipelago went off last summer without a major outbreak. How did this happen?? -
snowymountainhell
Perhaps the findings were incorrectly interpreted or intentionally skrewed ?
snowymountainhell
Did China just have their version of a domestic “GoToTravel” or “GoToEat” program prior to their scheduled Olympics??
snowymountainhell
Certainly China will be consulting experts Bach & Coe like Japan did on what to do next ?
Zaphod
rainyday
I do not see how the Tokyo Olympics was a "sheer disaster" or how anyone can compare Japans government with the genocide regime in Bejing.
Fighto!
The Genocide Games simply cannot go ahead now due to the out of control virus. Any nation that sends athletes is reckless and a disgrace. And thats before we even consuder the mnass genocide and concentration camps in China.
Boycott the Genocide Games.
FYI
CORRECTION:
NOT 13 million. It's 15 million.
You forgot to add the 2 million Uyghur who are also "locked down" in concentration camps.
Strangerland
I think they're in Xinjiang, not Xian.
rainyday
Ah, you must have not been in the country for the past two years then.
I didn't compare the two. China's government is WAY worse than Japan's. So I'm fine with it having to deal with this mess.
baroque1888
DAY BY DAY IT IS BECOMING EXTREMELY OBVIOUS ABOUT HOW THIS PLANDEMIC IS NO ACCIDENT. THIS PLANDEMIC WAS LONG IN THE MAKING.
Chico3
Doubtful. Viruses don't discriminate nor do they obey leaders.