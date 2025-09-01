 Japan Today
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin
Leaders and officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, attend a photo ceremony at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 31, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. Image: Reuters/Alexander Kazakov
world

Xi says China, partners will take Shanghai forum to a new level

By Laurie Chen and Mei Mei Chu
TIANJIN, China

China will work with all parties in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to take the regional security forum to a new level, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday, unveiling his ambition for a new global security order that poses a challenge to the United States.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has set a model for a new type of international relations, Xi said in opening remarks addressing more than 20 world leaders at a two-day summit held in northern China's Tianjin, adding that the forum unequivocally opposed external interference.

Russia's Vladimir Putin, Indian President Narendra Modi and other leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia attended the opening ceremony in a major show of Global South solidarity.

Xi spoke about constructive participation in international affairs, opposing hegemonism and power politics, as well as promoting multilateralism in his remarks.

The security-focused bloc, which began as a group of six Eurasian nations, has expanded to 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries in recent years.

Nobody should ever doubt the global ambition of Xi or China, as they are playing the long game

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Multilateralism in action as the world moves on from the unipolar moment towards a fairer multipolar framework based on public decency. Only sovereign countries need apply.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

