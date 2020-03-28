Xi tells Trump China and U.S. must unite to fight virus

China and the United States should "unite to fight" the deadly coronavirus pandemic, President Xi Jinping said in a call with Donald Trump on Friday, as he called for the U.S. to improve relations.
The two countries have clashed in recent weeks over the virus, and Chinese state media said Xi told Trump he hoped the "U.S. will take substantive actions to improve Sino-U.S. relations."
He also called for the two countries to work together to tackle the virus and said Beijing "wishes to continue sharing all information and experience with the U.S.," according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Trump sounded a positive tone, tweeting that he had a "very good conversation" with Xi, and that both leaders discussed the pandemic "in great detail."
"China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the virus. We are working closely together. Much respect," he wrote.
Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo angered Beijing this month by repeatedly referring to "the Chinese virus" when discussing the COVID-19 outbreak first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Trump has since dropped the term amid accusations of racism, in another small sign of easing tensions between the two world powers.
Earlier this month a foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing also suggested in a tweet that the U.S. military brought the virus to Wuhan.
This prompted Trump to accuse China of spreading misinformation, and the U.S. president repeatedly attacked China's lack of transparency and the slowness of its initial response to the outbreak.
Xi said Sino-US relations were at a "critical juncture", CCTV reported, adding that cooperation was mutually beneficial and "the only right choice."
Friday's call also took place as the U.S. overtook China as the country with the most confirmed coronavirus cases -- the pathogen has now infected more than 82,400 people in the world's largest economy.
During the call, Xi said China had shared information about the epidemic with the World Health Organization and other countries including the U.S. in a "timely" manner throughout.
"Infectious diseases are the common enemy of mankind, and do not recognize borders or races," said Xi.
Some provinces, cities and companies in China have provided medical supplies and support to the U.S. as well, Xi added.
At an emergency video conference chaired by Saudi Arabia Thursday -- which both Xi and Trump joined -- G20 nations pledged a "united front" in the fight against the coronavirus.
The group said they would inject $5 trillion into the global economy to counter the pandemic amid forecasts of a deep recession.© 2020 AFP
PTownsend
Now his followers need to follow their leader.
If there was ever a time for global co-operation and sharing of data and information, it's now.
BigYen
PTownsend, absolutely right.
We should drop the finger-pointing and the blame game until all this is over. How can cooperation between the two largest countries on the planet be a bad thing?
IloveCoffee
I like how they always use the term "state media" to subtly discredit everything they have to say. Strange how they never use the same term when referring to BBC. Even more strangely, how many people here know that AFP itself is partly owned by the French government? The Media, the nuclear weapon of the 21st century.
stormcrow
Xi tells Trump that China and U.S. must unite to fight virus . . .
And Trump should say . . .
OK but first China must make a formal apology to the world for the creation and cover-up of this deadly virus.
Second, make a formal request to the U.S. to help in rescuing the world from the mess China made.
BigYen
First priority has to be fighting the spread of the virus. Apologies, etc. can come later (although we all know apologies are highly unlikely)
Have you seen the latest casualty figures? The way the virus is spreading in the US? If it keeps going like this it's the US that's going to need the help, not China. If China was in a position to offer assistance to the US and its people, would you knock back that help just because China didn't apologize first?
Hawkeye
I think this gesture from China is great. Trump needs to accept and together our countries can stop this coronirus.