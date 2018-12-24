Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dutch officer Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, center, who heads a United Nations advance team tasked with monitoring a cease-fire that went into force in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, is greeted on arrival to Sanaa airport, Yemen, Sunday Dec. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
world

Yemen's U.N. cease-fire monitors arrive in port of Hodeida

0 Comments
By AHMED AL-HAJ
SANAA, Yemen

A U.N. team led by a Dutch officer arrived Sunday at Hodeida to monitor a cease-fire that went into force in the Red Sea port city where Yemen's civil war rivals been fighting for months, according to security officials and witnesses.

The team, led by Maj. Gen. Patrick Cammaert, had earlier flown into Sanaa, Yemen's capital, from Aden, the home-in-exile of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

The witnesses and officials said the convoy of the U.N. team arrived in Hodeida amid heavy security provided by the anti-government Shiite rebels. Both Hodeida and Sanaa are under rebel control.

A U.N. security team had arrived in Hodeida ahead of the cease-fire monitors to secure housing for them and set up an operations center, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Cammaert's first task in Hodeida will be to assess the military and security situation on the ground and estimate the number of monitors that will be required in the near future, said the officials. A major security concern, they said, was the protection of the monitors from Islamic militants known to reside in the city.

The arrival of the team in Hodeida follows charges by both sides over the past week that the other was breaching the truce, reached in peace talks held in Sweden earlier this month.

In addition to the cease-fire, the agreement provides for the transfer of control of Hodeida's ports from the rebels, who are known as Houthis, to local administrators and security personnel. Some 70 percent of Yemen's imports come through Hodeida, and the Sweden deal is designed in part to facilitate the arrival of relief supplies to push Yemen back from the brink of famine.

Yemen's four-year conflict pits the internationally recognized government, backed by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, against the Houthi rebels who are aligned with Iran.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, and has driven millions to hunger. The U.N. calls it the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

History

The Mummy of Yokokura Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Families

We’ve Come A Long Way: Our Foster Baby Is Now A Teenager And She’s Doing Great

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Years Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Divorce with Kids in Japan: Her Mother Kidnapped Her

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating The Last Heisei New Year In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Culture

Terrace House’s first openly LGBT member proves Japan’s ignorance toward sexual minorities

GaijinPot Blog