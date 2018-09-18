Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Around 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which has sparked a grave humanitarian crisis Photo: AFP/File
world

Yemen pro-govt forces renew assault on rebel-held Hodeida

0 Comments
By Saleh Al-OBEIDI
ADEN

The Saudi-led coalition said pro-government forces in Yemen launched a new offensive on Monday night against the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, after an 11-week pause during U.N. efforts to hold peace talks.

"A military operation to liberate Hodeida and its port has begun on multiple fronts," a senior coalition official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Brigadier General Ali al-Taniji, the commander of coalition forces on Yemen's west coast, confirmed the operation in remarks to state media in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia's main partner in the coalition.

Pro-government forces launched air raids against rebel positions in and around the city of 600,000. Residents told AFP they had heard explosions.

The coalition accuses the Tehran-aligned Huthi rebels of smuggling arms from Iran through Hodeida and has imposed a partial blockade on the port, which the rebels seized in 2014.

In June, it launched a major operation to retake both the city and its port, the entry point of most of the impoverished country's imports and aid. The troops, backed by coalition air strikes, have retaken a number of towns across Hodeida province but have not yet breached the city.

The coalition in July announced a temporary ceasefire in Hodeida to give a chance to U.N.-brokered peace talks. The U.N.'s Yemen envoy, Martin Griffiths, arrived Sunday in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

He is pushing for new negotiations after a failed attempt to bring the two sides together in Geneva earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in 2015 in the conflict between embattled Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, whose government is recognised by the United Nations, and the Huthis.

Nearly 10,000 people have since been killed and the country now stands on the brink of famine.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 29th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Kansai International Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Anime and Manga

Pokémon Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall