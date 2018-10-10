Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The strikes targeted Hodeida, site of a vital port and a renewed coalition offensive Photo: AFP/File
world

Yemen raids kill 79 rebels in 48 hours

0 Comments
By ABDO HYDER
ADEN

Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen have killed almost 80 Huthi rebel fighters over 48 hours in the western province of Hodeida, military and medical sources said Tuesday.

The strikes on Hodeida, site of a vital port and target of a renewed coalition offensive, also left seven civilians dead, they said.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen at the head of a military coalition to support the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi after the Huthis ousted it from the capital Sanaa and swathes of the country's north.

The coalition has used air power to oust the Iran-backed rebels from much of the country's south. But the Huthis continue to hold Sanaa and the key Red Sea port of Hodeida.

Following the collapse of United Nations-backed talks in September, the coalition announced it was relaunching an assault on Hodeida city and its port. The port is the main conduit for aid and commodities into Yemen, which is teetering on the brink of famine.

The fighting has since eased and the coalition has focused its raids on the city limits and other parts of the surrounding province.

However, in the past 48 hours, coalition raids have hit two farms, two rebel training camps and an area close to the city's port, according to rebel military sources.

Rescue personnel and medical sources have confirmed that 79 rebel fighters were killed and their bodies taken to hospitals in the province.

Yemen's war has left 10,000 people dead, mostly civilians, since the coalition intervened in 2015, and triggered what the U.N. has labelled the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Onomichi

GaijinPot Travel

5 Common Complaints Japanese Teachers Have About ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

I Didn’t Find My Children’s School, I Built It: Hazuki Tanaka Of Hayama International

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Nada no Kenka Fighting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food and Drink

Osuga Cho

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog