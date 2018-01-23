Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Yemen rebels fire rockets at military parade, killing 7

0 Comments
By AHMED AL-HAJ
SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni security officials say Houthi rebels fired Katyusha rockets on a military parade near the central city of Taiz on Monday, killing at least seven people, including a local journalist, in an apparent assassination attempt on the interior minister and his deputy.

The officials said three civilians and four soldiers were killed, while a Yemeni correspondent for satellite broadcaster Russia Today was wounded. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

Yemen's war pits a Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognized government against Shiite Houthi rebels, who are allied with Iran and control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

Overnight and into the morning, coalition airstrikes around the Houthi stronghold of Saada in the north killed at least seven people, including five children, the pro-Houthi Masirah channel reported.

The war has been locked in a bloody stalemate for most of the last three years. It has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced 2 million.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Culture

Sanjo Kaji Dojo (Blacksmith Workshop)

GaijinPot Travel

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 22-28, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Zeniarai Benten Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Novels To Add To Your Booket List

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri