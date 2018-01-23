Yemen rebels fire rockets at military parade, killing 7

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Yemeni security officials say Houthi rebels fired Katyusha rockets on a military parade near the central city of Taiz on Monday, killing at least seven people, including a local journalist, in an apparent assassination attempt on the interior minister and his deputy.

The officials said three civilians and four soldiers were killed, while a Yemeni correspondent for satellite broadcaster Russia Today was wounded. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.

Yemen's war pits a Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognized government against Shiite Houthi rebels, who are allied with Iran and control much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa.

Overnight and into the morning, coalition airstrikes around the Houthi stronghold of Saada in the north killed at least seven people, including five children, the pro-Houthi Masirah channel reported.

The war has been locked in a bloody stalemate for most of the last three years. It has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced 2 million.

