Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Yemen rebels say they're halting attacks on Saudi Arabia

0 Comments
CAIRO

Yemen's Houthi rebels said late Friday night that they were halting drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, one week after they claimed responsibility for a strike that crippled a key oil facility in the kingdom.

The U.S. and the Saudis blamed the Sept 14 attack on Iran, which backs the Houthi rebels fighting a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen. Iran denies any responsibility.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthis' supreme political council, which runs rebel-held areas in Yemen, said the group is waiting for a "positive response" from Saudi Arabia. His comments were carried by the Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV.

The announcement could be a first step toward a wider ceasefire in Yemen, but it remained unclear, and there was no immediate response from the Saudi-led coalition.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and sparked what the U.N. describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The recent attacks knocked out more than half of Saudi Arabia's daily crude oil production.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Easy Japanese To Help You Shop ‘Til You Drop

Savvy Tokyo

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

The Popularity of Gay Manga in Japan: What are ‘Bara’ and ‘Yaoi’ and Who Are Its Fans?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Pocket Wi-Fi in Japan: Two Discounted Options for Short and Long-Term Stays

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Sleep Steps Away From Dotonbori at The Lively Hotel in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog