Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yemeni men inspect a factory allegedly targeted in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition, in the Red Sea city of Hodeida on July 27, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
world

Yemen rebels willing to attend U.N. talks

0 Comments
SANAA

A member of the political wing of Yemen's Huthi rebels said Saturday the insurgents were willing to attend U.N.-brokered talks, although they had low expectations of a positive outcome.

Salim Meghles said the Ansarullah (Supporters of God) political wing is "not opposed to such consultations" which are aimed at "reaching a general framework for negotiations".

"We are not opposed to travelling to any neutral country to take part in such consultations," he told AFP.

The U.N. envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Thursday told the Security Council that the United Nations will invite Yemen's warring sides for talks in Geneva on September 6 to discuss a framework for peace negotiations.

Meghles cast doubt over the expected meeting saying he did not sense "any serious or real stance by the aggressors towards reaching a political solution".

He was referring to the Saudi-led coalition that has intervened in Yemen since 2015 to restore the internationally recognised government to power, which has been driven out of the capital Sanaa by the rebels.

A government official on Friday said the Saudi-backed government was ready to attend the Geneva talks.

The war in the impoverished country has left nearly 10,000 people dead and unleashed what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

U.N.-brokered political talks on Yemen broke down in 2016 amid demands for a rebel withdrawal from key cities and power-sharing with the Saudi-backed government.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel