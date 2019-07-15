Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Danish General Michael Lollesgaard (C-L) confirmed the meeting "aboard a UN vessel on the high seas", adding it would centre on "steps to implement" the Hodeida pullback plan Photo: AFP
world

Yemen sides meet on Hodeida for first time in months

0 Comments
By -
HODEIDAH, Yemen

Representatives from Yemen's government and Huthi rebels tasked with pulling forces out of the key port city of Hodeida met Sunday for the first time in five months.

The redeployment from Hodeida is a critical part of a ceasefire deal reached in December in Sweden that calls on the government and the Huthis to move forces away from ports and parts of city.

"The joint meeting of the redeployment coordination (committee) meeting started earlier this afternoon," a U.N. official present at the meeting told AFP, adding it was set to continue Monday.

The last meeting was held on February 16 and 17, the source added.

The U.N. head of the committee confirmed the meeting "aboard a U.N. vessel on the high seas", adding it would center on "steps to implement" the Hodeida pullback plan.

Led by Danish General Michael Lollesgaard, the committee established under the Sweden agreement includes representatives from the United Nations, the Yemen government and Huthi rebels.

The pullback was supposed to have taken place two weeks after the ceasefire went into force on December 18, but that deadline was missed.

In May, the U.N. announced the rebels had withdrawn from Hodeida and two other nearby ports, the first practical step on the ground since the ceasefire deal.

But the government accused the militia of faking the pullout, saying it had merely handed control to its allies.

Lollesgaard confirmed in June there had been no Huthi military presence in all three ports since their withdrawal a month before.

The U.N. is hoping that a de-escalation in Hodeida will allow desperately-needed food and medical aid to reach millions in need in Yemen.

The Red Sea port is the entry point for the bulk of imported goods and relief aid to Yemen, which the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Yemen conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since the Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the beleaguered government in March 2015, according to the World Health Organization.

The fighting has also displaced millions and left 24.1 million -- more than two-thirds of the population -- in need of aid.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adventures

Cooling Down at 5 of Tokyo’s Mud Parks

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 13-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Types of People You’ll See in Every Japanese School Staffroom

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 28, 2019

GaijinPot Blog