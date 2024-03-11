Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This screen grab shows Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala) responding to US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 7, 2024. US Senator Katie Britt on March 11, 2024 defended her Republican rebuttal to Joe Biden's State of the Union address, as critics and a famous actor piled on with cutting riffs on her remarks Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Young Republican senator's rebuttal to Biden draws bipartisan gibes

WASHINGTON

U.S. Senator Katie Britt on Sunday defended her Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, as critics and a famous actor piled on with cutting riffs on her remarks.

The 42-year-old Britt was a little-known junior senator from Alabama when Republicans selected her for the traditional role of offering the party's response to the president's annual message before Congress.

But the setting she chose -- her family kitchen -- as well as her sometimes awkward delivery and a misleading effort to link Biden to a sex-trafficking incident that happened long before he took office, have drawn furious pushback.

A sharply satirical take on late-night TV, with Scarlett Johansson as Britt, added fuel to the fire.

The real Britt, in the remarks from her kitchen, sharply denounced Biden's border policies as "a disgrace," telling the brutal account of a Mexican woman who, at 12, was sex-trafficked and repeatedly raped.

The strong implication was that the abuse occurred during Biden's watch.

But when fact-checkers dug into the story it quickly emerged that the sex-trafficking occurred in Mexico, involved no effort to cross the border -- and took place while George W Bush was president.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Britt insisted she had made it clear she was talking about something that happened years before.

In fact, she said, "human trafficking has gone up under President Biden," adding: "It's disgusting to try to silence... the story of what it is like to be sex-trafficked."

Donald Trump, Biden's virtually certain opponent in November elections, praised Britt's performance. But even conservative commentators chastised her choice of setting.

"Senator Katie Britt is a very impressive person," commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin wrote on X, adding, "I do not understand the decision to put her in a KITCHEN for one of the most important speeches she's ever given."

Britt's response on Fox: "Republicans care about kitchen-table issues. We are talking about the issues that women care about."

Rebuttal speeches often spotlight a young, rising star of the opposition party, and Britt's relative youth provided an obvious contrast to the octogenarian president.

But Johansson's eery portrayal of Britt on "Saturday Night Live," a program popular with young viewers, was scathing.

"I'm not just a senator," she says, "I'm a wife, a mother and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot."

As to the sex-trafficking story, Johansson says: "Rest assured, every detail about it is real, except the year, where it took place and who was president when it happened."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

I don't know much about Katie Britt, but she seems to represent the modern Republican MAGA cult.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Republican's women's platform delivered from a kitchen. You can't make this stuff up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

