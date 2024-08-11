 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy holds a phone conversation
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a phone conversation, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
world

Zelenskyy acknowledges military operation in Russia's Kursk region

0 Comments
KYIV

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged for the first time on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were fighting in Russia's Kursk region and said the operation was part of Kyiv's drive to restore justice after Russia's 2022 invasion.

Russia said Ukrainian forces pushed into Kursk region last Tuesday and Russian military bloggers have acknowledged they made some headway, while saying the situation had since stabilized.

Zelenskyy had previously stayed silent about the operation.

In his nightly video address, the president said he had discussed the operation with top Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, while not forgetting the battles troops face on the difficult eastern front.

"Today, I received several reports from commander-in-chief Syrskyi regarding the front lines and our actions to push the war onto the aggressor's territory," he said.

"I am grateful to every unit of the defense forces for ensuring that. Ukraine is proving that it can indeed restore justice and ensure the necessary pressure on the aggressor."

Zelenskyy had previously alluded to the operation, praising the military's ability "to surprise" and thanking them for taking Russian soldiers prisoner to be used in future negotiations, specifically referring to the past week.

In paying tribute to Ukrainian forces along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line, Zelenskyy made special mention of actions in northern Sumy region, across the border from Russia's Kursk region.

Russia has stepped up its attacks of guided bombs and other aerial strikes in Sumy, prompting mass evacuations.

© (Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

These reckless actions at least mean the conflict will end quicker but maybe with a huge loss of life in the following weeks.

Russia is making breakthroughs and Zelensky believes this can halt them. He has sent Hugh grade equipment and troops into Russia instead of defending the nation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog