Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends press conference in Kyiv
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2025. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File photo Image: Reuters/Alina Smutko
world

Zelenskyy confirms for first time that Ukrainian troops active in Russia's Belgorod region

KYIV

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed for the first time on Monday that Ukrainian troops have been active in Russia's Belgorod region as they seek to protect Ukrainian towns near the border.

Ukrainian troops remain in parts of the neighboring Russian region of Kursk eight months after a cross-border incursion, though Russian forces have recaptured much lost territory.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, had presented a report "on the front line, our presence in the Kursk region and our presence in the Belgorod region."

"We continue active operations in the enemy's border areas and this is absolutely justified. The war must return to where it came from. "Our main objective remains the same: to protect our land and our communities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions from Russian occupiers."

He later referred to operations in the area by Ukraine's 225th Assault Regiment and congratulated the unit for its performance.

Zelenskyy repeated Kyiv's long-held contention that despite Russia's recapture of areas of Kursk in recent weeks, the operation was successful in that it drew Russian forces away from the war's main front line in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"Due to the entire Kursk operation, we have managed to reduce pressure on other frontline sectors, particularly in Donetsk region," he said.

The president last month referred obliquely to "certain steps" undertaken by Ukraine's military in Russia "a little below the Kursk region", implicitly suggesting a presence in Belgorod region.

Russian military bloggers had reported battles in Belgorod region between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

On Sunday, Russia said its troops had seized the village of Basivka in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region -- opposite Kursk -- and were battering Ukrainian forces in different settlements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested that Russian forces carve out a buffer zone along the border.

A Ukrainian military spokesperson issued a new denial on Monday that Basivka was in Russian hands.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Lines on a map don't mean terribly much when russia makes its goal to wipe a country off of the face of the Earth.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This guy is delusional if he thinks Kursk was a success. Even more so if the border skirmishes 'in' Belgorod are anything of decent significance.

The gospel-like obsession with Ukraine's 'inviolate and sacred' borders is quite hypocritical, considering Yugoslavia disappeared from a map and how Serbia's borders shrank.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Zelenskyy needs a permanent retirement soon, nobody's laughing at the death and destruction this puppet produced, damaging entire world, especially currency purchasing power destruction while enriching and empowering Russia.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

JJEToday 07:07 am JST

The gospel-like obsession with Ukraine's 'inviolate and sacred' borders is quite hypocritical, considering Yugoslavia disappeared from a map and how Serbia's borders shrank.

The break up of Yugoslavia was an internal struggle only. And russian approved KFOR made Kosovo's independence possible.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Now that process has been replicated in Ukraine. Areas broke away. This is only fair, decent and consistent.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Putin needs a permanent retirement soon, nobody's laughing at the death and destruction this puppet produced, damaging entire world, 

I agree.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

