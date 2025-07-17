 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy speaks during a press briefing, in Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter
world

Zelenskyy says he wants half of Ukraine's weapons to be produced domestically

0 Comments
KYIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he was counting on his new incoming government to take measures to boost the proportion of weapons made at home to 50% within six months.

Zelenskyy has carried out a political reshuffle this week, nominating as his new prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the driving force behind a minerals deal with the United States. Outgoing prime minister Denys Shmyhal has been put forward as the new defense minister.

The nominations, which require parliamentary approval, came as diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia, now in its fourth year, have stalled and as Ukraine seeks to revive its cash-strapped economy and build up a domestic arms industry.

Zelenskyy said he, Shmyhal and outgoing defense minister Rustem Umerov had decided at a meeting on Wednesday that the defense ministry would have "greater influence in the domain of arms production".

"Ukrainian-made weapons now make up about 40% of those used at the front and in our operations," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "This is already significantly more than at any time in our country's independence. The production volumes are truly large, but we need more.

"Our goal is to reach 50% Ukrainian-made weaponry within the first six months of the new government, by expanding our domestic production. I am confident this is achievable, though not easy."

Zelenskyy has long stressed the importance of boosting domestic production of weapons and developing joint production of weaponry with Ukraine's Western partners.

It has focused on drone production and on providing air defenses to withstand intensifying Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. Zelenskyy has in recent weeks stressed the importance of developing drone interceptors as a rational way of tackling swarms of drones.

Kyiv's military authorities last week announced the allocation of $6.2 million for a drone interceptor program to defend the capital's skies from Russian drones.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

7 Job Interview Red Flags in Japan (and What to Ask Instead)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Abortion Laws & Support in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Kameari: A Slice of Life in ‘Downtown’ Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Fukushima Waraji Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Teacher Transfers in Japan From A Parent’s Perspective

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Travel Guide – Green Season

GaijinPot Travel