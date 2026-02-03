Zelenskyy says Russia largely observing energy ceasefire ahead of peace talks

Russia has largely observed a ceasefire on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday as Kyiv prepared ‌for the next round of trilateral talks on how to end the war.

Zelenskyy said that Russia has not carried out any targeted missile or drone strikes on Ukrainian ⁠energy infrastructure in the last 24 hours although energy ‍facilities in frontline areas have come under fire.

"The de-escalation ‍measures... are helping ‍to build public trust in the negotiation process and its possible ⁠outcome. The war needs to be ended," Zelenskiy said after he met his negotiating team ahead of the ​next round of peace talks with Russian and U.S. officials due this week in Abu Dhabi.

"Ukraine is ready for real steps. We believe it is realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace."

Russia and Ukraine said last week they halted strikes on each ⁠other's energy infrastructure, but disagreed on the timeframe for the truce.

The Kremlin said U.S. President Donald Trump had made a personal request to Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv until February 1. Zelenskyy said the truce was supposed to last for a week, starting January 30.

Ukraine is struggling to restore its battered energy system and secure electricity and heating supplies for the population after several large Russian strikes this month. Repair work has been complicated by bitterly cold temperatures.

"Today we are coming to the critical point. We need some time to recover what is ​destroyed for the last three months," Maxim Timchenko, CEO of private energy producer DTEK, told Reuters. "An energy ceasefire is extremely important for ⁠us to recover partly and avoid any tragic consequences because of no power supply."

DTEK said on Monday one of its coal mining enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region had been attacked ‍for the second time in 24 hours. The previous strike on ‌Sunday killed 12 miners ‌at a coal mine in the region, ‍the company said.

Zelenskyy also said Russian forces were focusing on attacking transport logistics, especially ‌railway infrastructure.

Regional officials said that a Russian strike had ‍killed a father and a son, and wounded two children and their mother in the frontline Donetsk region.

