Russia has largely observed a ceasefire on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday as Kyiv prepared for the next round of trilateral talks on how to end the war.
Zelenskyy said that Russia has not carried out any targeted missile or drone strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the last 24 hours although energy facilities in frontline areas have come under fire.
"The de-escalation measures... are helping to build public trust in the negotiation process and its possible outcome. The war needs to be ended," Zelenskiy said after he met his negotiating team ahead of the next round of peace talks with Russian and U.S. officials due this week in Abu Dhabi.
"Ukraine is ready for real steps. We believe it is realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace."
Russia and Ukraine said last week they halted strikes on each other's energy infrastructure, but disagreed on the timeframe for the truce.
The Kremlin said U.S. President Donald Trump had made a personal request to Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from striking Kyiv until February 1. Zelenskyy said the truce was supposed to last for a week, starting January 30.
Ukraine is struggling to restore its battered energy system and secure electricity and heating supplies for the population after several large Russian strikes this month. Repair work has been complicated by bitterly cold temperatures.
"Today we are coming to the critical point. We need some time to recover what is destroyed for the last three months," Maxim Timchenko, CEO of private energy producer DTEK, told Reuters. "An energy ceasefire is extremely important for us to recover partly and avoid any tragic consequences because of no power supply."
DTEK said on Monday one of its coal mining enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region had been attacked for the second time in 24 hours. The previous strike on Sunday killed 12 miners at a coal mine in the region, the company said.
Zelenskyy also said Russian forces were focusing on attacking transport logistics, especially railway infrastructure.
Regional officials said that a Russian strike had killed a father and a son, and wounded two children and their mother in the frontline Donetsk region.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The ceasefire is already over, though. Some peace.
HopeSpringsEternal
Positive, Zelenskyy understanding his proxy partners are steadily pulling away, as few want escalation with Russia, strategic stability now the priority. Ukraine has no path to military victory, never did, never will, only even greater death, destruction, depopulation and indebtedness
Let's hope a realistic peace deal achieved soon!
Mr Kipling
These so-called peace talks will be going nowhere unless the Ukrainian discussions are very different to their public statements. The war will continue until Russia's minimum demands are met either by Ukrainian agreement (unlikely) or Russian military force.
There was never a ceasefire. Why would Russia agree to such an idea when they are winning on the battlefield?
Realistic is not a word that seems to be understood in Kiev.
isabelle
The reason a Ukrainian agreement is "unlikely" is that Russia's war is illegal, and Putin is wanted for war crimes. No country surrenders to naked aggression without a fight.
Yet you, and the other Kremlin fans, cheer daily for these war crimes.
Perhaps if you call the heaviest losses since WWII "winning:"
...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-losses-ukraine-war-casualties-b2910674.html
The report said Russia suffered 1.2 million casualties, including up to 325,000 troop deaths, between February 2022 and December 2025. "No major power has suffered anywhere near these numbers of casualties or fatalities in any war since World War II,” the authors said.
okinawarides
"Russia has largely observed a ceasefire on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday."
But the usual experts here were telling us over the last few days that Russia wasn't observing it. So who is wrong, Zelensky or jt nafo experts?
HopeSpringsEternal
Insane young families still near front lines, utter stupidity
okinawarides
"The de-escalation measures... are helping to build public trust in the negotiation process and its possible outcome.
Indeed, agree with Zelesnky. Good to see these goodwill gestures and de-escalation happening.
The war needs to be ended," Zelenskiy said.
Absolutely.
Fos
Lets recall few historical facts
Russia demanded the fulfillment of the U.N.-backed Minsk II Agreement, which called for autonomy of the ethnic-Russian Donbas, not a Russian claim on the territory. Yet instead of diplomacy, the U.S. armed, trained, and helped to organize a huge Ukrainian army to make NATO enlargement a fait accompli.
The Russians defended themselves, as they have done against every threat and invasion from the west for almost a century.
I guess we need to thank the likes of Anthony Blinken and Boris Johnson, who told Ukraine not to take the early peace deal Russia offered straight after the start of the conflict. It was wrong to “sabotage” the deal and now Putin will dictate his conditions.
Mr Kipling
No, I call making 30 sq.km daily, destroying the enemies economy, power system, military and morale winning.
Not made up numbers in newspapers owned by an anti Putin ex Russian.
Underworld
okinawarides
"Russia has largely observed a ceasefire on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday."
They aren’t. I actually agree with Kipling on this one.
Zelenskyy is just flattering Trump.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
Perhaps if you call the heaviest losses since WWII "winning:"
They are destroying their own economy and military more than Ukraine’s. And 1% of Ukraine in 3 years.
TaiwanIsNotChina
We can safely say that Ukraine should not discuss russia's minimum surrender and instead should focus on putting russians in the ground until Ukraine's independence is recognized.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Let's recall that this is Putin's War and didn't start any earlier than 2014. Let's recall that Checkist Peace Deal was "offered" in the period that russia controlled more territory than it does now.
Fos
Fact checking
Any respectable institution or news agency will tell you that
since Feb 24, 2022 Russia conquered about 29,000 square miles of Ukrainian territory. This represents roughly 12% of Ukraine’s land area gained.
It is said that we have to repeat the same things over and over while soldiers are dying on the battlefield.
The same gaslighting, such as “Economic sanctions would kill the Russian economy”
The truth is Russia has maintained significant military advantages, such as greater manpower, larger industrial capacity, and control of key territories.
Underworld
Fos
Fact checking
Any respectable institution or news agency will tell you that since Mar 24, 2022 Russia lost roughly 7% of Ukraine’s land area.
okinawarides
They aren’t.
Zelensky disagrees, it's in the article.
okinawarides
"No, I call making 30 sq.km daily, destroying the enemies economy, power system, military and morale winning."
Zelensky issued an order to his troops to advance minimum 500m-1km per day in 2023. When asked how far UAF are advancing daily, our jt expert panel immediately goes into the silent / whattabout mode.
Fos
History comes to our rescue
The bottom line is that Russia has withstood political and economic pressure from NATO and the United States while maintaining internal stability and continuing to expand its international presence. Attempts to strategically weaken Moscow have not produced the anticipated results.
Media coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy keeps emphasizing his role as a wartime leader, which unfortunately can overshadow scrutiny and allegations within his administration. We need to remember that since 2022 Ukraine has operated under martial law, limiting normal democratic oversight and has long grappled with systemic corruption.
Underworld
okinawarides
But the usual experts here were telling us over the last few days that Russia wasn't observing it.
They aren’t.
Yes. He's flattering Trump, because Trump called Putin to request it.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nobody believes Zelenskyy can continue this forever war, as he's losing, Ukraine's a failed state and his proxy partners pulling away, while Russia's picking up steam, plus he's losing steadily the trust of the Ukrainian people
Peace is coming soon, as US seeks Strategic stability with Russia, making Ukraine the real 'problem'
HopeSpringsEternal
People forget Russia's in terms of dollars, economy's balance sheet now far larger, as world's largest resource country, while resource poor EU has seen their 'real' purchasing power collapse and Ukraine's a failed state
HopeSpringsEternal
Above, why Russian rubble keeps strengthening, they are winning, while EU currencies have seen their real purchasing power 'collapse', while Ukraine's lights are off
Above, WHY, Peace coming soon
okinawarides
Yes. He's flattering Trump, because Trump called Putin to request it.
Nah, he is just speaking facts.
Fos
Absolutely, history comes to our rescue again
Let’s not forget who Zelensky is. Already in October 2021 The Guardian published a critical article in the context of the Pandora Papers leak. The piece questioned his image as an anti-corruption reformer by reporting previously undisclosed offshore financial links.
The records showed Zelensky and his close associates - including longtime friends and business partners from his entertainment company (such as Serhiy Shefir, Borys Shefir, and Ivan Bakanov) - were connected to offshore firms registered in places like the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Belize, and Cyprus. Some of the offshore firms in the network were linked to UK property holdings (luxury flats in London) and had business connections in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus - potentially controversial given Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russian-backed forces.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/oct/03/revealed-anti-oligarch-ukrainian-president-offshore-connections-volodymyr-zelenskiy?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Underworld
okinawarides
Zelensky disagrees, it's in the article.
Yes. He's flattering Trump, because Trump called Putin to request it.
Sure, Russia hasn't bombed the electric grid when he said it, so in that way it is a fact.
But he doesn't think for a minute that Russia did it for goodwill. However, he knows that by mentioning it, it will make Trump feel powerful with Putin, which is why he said it.
Underworld
okinawarides
"No, I call making 30 sq.km daily, destroying the enemies economy, power system, military and morale winning."
Because it is irrelevant, I have no idea why you keep talking about it. That was 2023, it is 2026 now.
Ukraine have a different, more successful, strategy from that of 3 years ago.
Fos
Hopes for peace
As we said many times before, Trump’s hands are tied: the big US industrial military complex is NOT done yet, the constant records on the stock market please the American hedge funds. The warlords in Washington who started this conflict are making billions of dollars through the shipping of weapons and the sale of shale gas, and are not happy with any ceasefire or concessions to Russia. Profits in Wall Street are more important than the loss of human lives as we have seen in other parts of the world, with the endless wars fought by the Pentagon.
Mr Kipling
Most people learn at a very young age that repeating something over and over again does not make it true.
But do tell us how much closer to Crimea has Ukraine got in that time? Sorry? Going backwards?
Mr Kipling
Losing is not a strategy. Forced recruitment is not a strategy. 200,000 troops going AWOL is not a strategy.
Cosell
Always trust the JT experts!!
Underworld
Cosell
who is wrong, Zelensky or jt nafo experts?
As it turns out, neither is wrong.
Underworld
Mr Kipling
They are destroying their own economy and military more than Ukraine’s. And 1% of Ukraine in 3 years.
Oh, this is true. Ukraine's GDP growth last year was 2.2%, Russia's was 1.1%.
falseflagsteve
We need a ceasefire, right here right now.
Mr Zelensky must realise things will only get worser for him and the country if a peace deals is not signed immediately.
TaiwanIsNotChina
We don't need surrender right here right now. You know this.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No amount of Pandora Papers will change the fact that Ukraine is fighting off disgusting russian aggression.
falseflagsteve
Taiwan
I didn’t say surrender, a negotiated peace is what I want to see and guarantees from both sides to behave in future.
Underworld
falseflagsteve
Sure, but Zelensky is willing.
Trump needs to pressure Putin to sign.