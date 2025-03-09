Zelenskiy says Ukraine fully committed to constructive dialogue with US

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks on during a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (not pictured), in Brussels, Belgium March 6, 2025. Nicolas Maeterlinck/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine is "fully committed" to having a constructive dialogue with U.S. representatives in Saudi Arabia next week over ways to end the war with Russia.

Since taking office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has paused U.S. military aid to Ukraine as well as intelligence-sharing with Kyiv.

He has accused Zelenskyy of not being serious about reaching a peace agreement with Russia, which invaded Ukraine three years ago and has seized about 20% of its territory.

"Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively," Zelenskyy said on social media network X.

Zelenskyy said he would visit Saudi Arabia this week and that after meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the U.S. team.

"On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps," he said.

The Ukrainian delegation will include Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff has also said he was in discussions with Ukraine for a framework deal to end the three-year war with Russia, and a meeting was planned next week with the Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia.

In February, Riyadh hosted a meeting between U.S. and Russian officials to discuss ways to halt the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Ukraine was not included in those talks, raising concern in Kyiv and among its European allies.

Zelenskyy met Trump at the White House on February 28 but the encounter descended into acrimony when they clashed in front of the world's media over peace moves.

