 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy holds a news briefing in Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a news briefing, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 10, 2025. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. Image: Reuters/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
world

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian troops advance in Zaporizhzhia region

0 Comments
KYIV

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that a Ukrainian counteroffensive had made gains in southern Zaporizhzhia region as well as in Donetsk region, which is the focal point of the conflict and where Kyiv has been reporting successes.

Kyiv has said for several weeks that its forces have advanced around the town of Dobropillia near the logistical hub of Pokrovsk, one of the key targets of Russian troops advancing slowly westward through Donetsk region.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Kyiv's forces had made gains of more than 3 km (1.8 miles) further south in Zaporizhzhia region.

"At this time, Ukrainian units are continuing our counteroffensive actions near Dobropillia, but also in other sectors - particularly in Zaporizhzhia region near Orikhiv," he said. "There, our forces have advanced - today more than 3 km."

The Ukrainian military's 24th Separate Assault Battalion posted on the Telegram messaging app that, together with another unit, it had brought under control Mali Shcherbaky, a village between Orikhiv and the Dnipro River.

A Russian Defense Ministry report made no reference to Ukrainian advances or whether Mali Shcherbaky had changed hands. But it said Moscow's troops had hit Ukrainian troops and equipment in Zaporizhzhia region, including in the village of Novoandriivka, near both Mali Shcherbaky and Orikhiv.

The governor of Zaporizhzhia region said one man was killed and three were wounded in Russian shelling of an area just outside Orikhiv.

The governor of Dnipropetrovsk region to the northwest said two people were killed in a Russian attack on a town outside the region's main city, Dnipro.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports from either side.

Ukraine and Russia have in the past week issued conflicting accounts of the situation along the front line in the more than 3-1/2-year-old war, estimated by Ukraine's top commander to stretch for 1,250 km (775 miles).

Russian President Vladimir Putin told senior officers last week that Moscow's forces had captured 5,000 square km of territory this year (1,930 square miles) and have held the strategic advantage through all sectors of the front line.

Zelenskyy, a day later, said Ukrainian forces were inflicting heavy losses on Russian troops near Dobropillia and were "defending ourselves along all other directions."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Autumn Foods You Need to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Scholarships in Japan 2025: Requirements and How to Apply

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Level Up Your Japanese Kitchen With These 5 Appliances

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Blame The Gaijin: Are Foreigners Ruining Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

5 Art Activities in Tokyo That Will Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Budget (But Super Fun) Dates in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 7-13)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

GaijinPot Blog