Zelenskiy urges allies to rethink air defense after Poland drone intrusion

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Kyiv's allies on Thursday to rethink their own air defense capabilities after incursions into Polish airspace by drones that Warsaw said were Russian.

Speaking in Kyiv beside visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was "open and ready" to provide support for its allies' efforts.

Ukraine has fended off many airstrikes since Russia began its war on its neighbor, using an array of Ukrainian and foreign-supplied weapons ranging from old machine guns to advanced missiles.

Zelenskyy said countries such as Poland should explore similar multi-layered approaches as missile systems such as the U.S.-made Patriot were too expensive to use against cheaper drones used by Russia.

"No one in the world has enough missiles to shoot down all different types of drones," Zelenskyy said.

With backing from its NATO allies on Wednesday, Poland shot down several drones that entered its airspace in what the Polish president said was a provocation by Russia intended to test the response from Poland and NATO.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on Western long-range air defense systems but has developed a sophisticated domestic approach to repel Russian attacks, was in a position to provide guidance to its allies on such matters.

He said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk had already agreed to send military representatives to Ukraine on the issue.

The Polish military representatives will undergo training on shooting down drones, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

