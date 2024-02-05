Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits a frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER
world

Zelenskyy visits front line amid speculation about the fate of top general

1 Comment
KYIV

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops on the southeastern front and handed out medals, his office said on Sunday, and his spokesperson said he came very close to exchanges of fire on the front line.

Zelenskyy undertook the journey to Zaporizhzhia region amid speculation that his popular army chief could soon be sacked.

The president, who has frequently toured areas close to the front, met soldiers in the village of Robotyne, his office said, almost on the battle line.

"This is Robotyne and there is intense fighting going on,"Serhiy Nikiforov, the president's spokesman, told reporters. "So it was quite close to explosions, but I wouldn't dramatise the situation."

Ukrainian soldiers quoted on social media said the area Zelenskyy visited carried risks because of intense drone and artillery activity.

Zelenskiy said in a statement that he had come to the area to support and bestow honors on Ukrainian soldiers.

"They face a difficult and critical mission to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine," he said.

The southeastern settlement of Robotyne was liberated in late August last year in the counteroffensive launched against Russian forces. In overall terms, the counteroffensive has had only limited success in recapturing territory against heavily dug enemy troops.

The visit to the battle lines was taking place at a time of uncertainty over the fate of army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Two sources said on Friday that the Ukrainian government had informed the White House that it plans to fire the country's top military commander overseeing the war against Russian occupation forces.

The alleged move to oust Zaluzhnyi, who has clashed with Zelenskyy over a range of issues, follows the uncertain results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Known as "the Iron General", Zaluzhnyi is extremely popular. His removal could hurt morale among Ukrainian troops battling to hold positions along more than 600 miles of frontlines against a vast Russian force armed with large munitions stockpiles.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

1 Comment
Login to comment

We must never forget that these patriots are still fighting while the US cowers and counts money.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog