Zelenskiy visits troops near Zaporizhzhia front as Russian pressure mounts

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens to a report of senior officers while he visits a command position of the 128th Zakarpattia Separate Mountain Assault Brigade at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine November 13, 2025. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

By Tom Balmforth and Max Hunder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops near Ukraine's southeastern front on Thursday, warning of the need to shore up the lines after losing ground in increasingly high-intensity battles far from Russia's offensive in the east.

Zelenskyy, whose government is reeling from a corruption scandal, said the situation near the village of Orikhiv was "one of the most difficult" on a sprawling front and that thwarting Russian forces there was key to shielding the city of Zaporizhzhia.

"Zaporizhzhia is an important city, the enemy certainly wants it. We certainly have to defend it," he said, awarding medals to troops and discussing ways to strengthen the lines.

Neither side has made major breakthroughs on the battlefield since the first year of Russia's 2022 invasion. But Moscow's forces, which control 19% of Ukraine, have been on the offensive since late 2023 and have gradually edged forward.

As Russian forces close in on capturing the city of Pokrovsk in the east and bear down on Kupiansk to the northeast, mounting pressure in the southeast is a worry for Ukraine and its allies.

Top Ukrainian military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, writing on Telegram, said Pokrovsk remained the focal point of Kyiv's frontline defensive operations and Ukrainian units were "operating effectively" in the city.

Syrskyi said Ukrainian forces were gaining ground around the village of Ocheretyne farther east, drawing Russian forces there and easing pressure on Pokrovsk.

Earlier this week, in a display of unusual candour, Syrskyi said the situation had "significantly worsened" in parts of Zaporizhzhia region.

Roughly half of Russia's frontline gains in the last two months have come around the southeastern settlements of Huliapole and Velyka Novosilka, said Konrad Muzyka, director of the Rochan military consultancy in Poland.

"Although this is not the main Russian effort, Ukraine's shortage of manpower has allowed Russian forces to make tactically significant advances," he said.

The push west of Velyka Novosilka could threaten Huliapole from the north, he added.

"If Ukraine does not address these gaps, Russian forces may push further west — not only moving closer to Zaporizhzhia, but also risking the isolation of Ukrainian units in the south," he said.

Pavlo Palisa, a military official in the president's office, said Russian forces were probing for weak points and using foggy weather conditions to try to bypass Ukrainian positions in the southeast.

Zelenskyy met soldiers in a bunker, spoke with military commanders and laid flowers for deceased soldiers on his trip. He said he discussed decisions needed to strengthen Ukrainian defenses, including staffing and equipment.

The visit comes as Zelenskyy and his government are trying to extinguish the fallout from a corruption scandal in the energy sector, which has maddened Ukrainians facing widespread blackouts due to Russia's bombing of power stations.

Ukraine has tried to increase the pain on Russia in recent months, using drones to target its oil infrastructure far behind the battle lines to try to create shortages and diminish Russian revenue streams.

The military said it hit an oil terminal in occupied Crimea, an oil depot in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region and other military targets overnight. It said it used weapons including the Flamingo, a new Ukrainian-made ground-launched cruise missile it says has a range of thousands of kilometres.

At the height of the strikes between August and October, attacks and planned maintenance took 20% of Russia's refinery capacity offline, Reuters reported earlier, citing calculations based on information from three Russian industry sources.

