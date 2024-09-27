 Japan Today
US President Joe Biden meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office Image: AFP
world

Zelensky meets Biden after U.S. unveils Ukraine military aid surge

12 Comments
By Danny KEMP
WASHINGTON

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to present his wartime "victory plan," after the U.S. president announced an $8 billion surge in military aid for Kyiv's fight against Russia.

But Zelenskyy's visit was clouded by a blazing row with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that underscored how November's U.S. election could upend the support that Kyiv receives from its biggest backer.

"Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said as he hosted Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, after thanking him for presenting the so-called victory plan.

Dressed in his trademark military-style outfit, Zelenskyy replied that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side."

Zelenskyy is looking to shore up support for his war effort at the same time as Biden tries to lock in aid for Ukraine, ahead of the white-knuckle vote pitting Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris against firebrand Trump.

The Democrat pledged nearly $8 billion in military aid in his announcement on Thursday, including $5.5 billion to be authorized before it expires at the end of the U.S. fiscal year on Monday.

Biden said in a statement that the "surge in security assistance for Ukraine" would "help Ukraine win this war."

Biden also announced Washington would provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition and called a summit of allies in Germany in October.

The White House however played down Ukraine's hopes that Zelenskyy's visit would achieve his long-held goal of getting permission to fire long-range Western-made missiles into Russian territory.

"I'm not expecting there to be any new announcements on this particular action or a decision coming out of this meeting," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Harris met Zelenskyy separately at the White House on Thursday.

Zelensky also visited the U.S. Congress -- where his government said he had also presented his victory plan -- and gave a defiant address at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

But Zelensky's visit has prompted fresh nuclear saber rattling from Moscow, which has repeatedly warned the West against giving Ukraine long-range arms.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced plans to broaden Moscow's rules on the use of its atomic weaponry in the event of a "massive" air attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the nuclear threat "totally irresponsible" while EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said Putin was making a "gamble with his nuclear arsenal."

Kyiv faces an increasingly difficult battlefield situation two and a half years into Russia's invasion, with Russian forces continuing to push into eastern Ukraine.

But the U.S. presidential election means Washington's support now hangs on the balance -- and with Zelensky apparently at odds with Trump and the Republicans.

Trump had also been due to meet Zelenskyy during his U.S. visit, but their talks now appear to be on ice.

Republicans were livid after Zelensky visited an arms factory in Biden's hometown in the battleground state of Pennsylvania earlier this week, with House Speaker Mike Johnson calling for the Ukrainian ambassador to be sacked.

Zelensky also sparked fury in Republican ranks when he told The New Yorker magazine this week that Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance did not understand the war's complexity.

The United States has provided around $175 billion in both military and economic assistance to Ukraine during the war, despite frequent opposition from Republicans.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
12 Comments
It is good that Biden is planning for the remote possibility of a Surrender Trump administraiton.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

MAGAs need to cool their jets as Zelenskyy is just meeting with politicians that are interested in defending the free world.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Zelensky also sparked fury in Republican ranks when he told The New Yorker magazine this week that Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance did not understand the war's complexity.

It's just a fact that J.D. Vance just doesn't understand the Ukraine conflict.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Hopefully Trump will stop this money-printing madness. It is about robing US taxpayers in a subtle way: taxes and inflation.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

HercolobusToday  06:58 am JST

Hopefully Trump will stop this money-printing madness. It is about robing US taxpayers in a subtle way: taxes and inflation.

He's going to be printing money with tax cuts and much more of it.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Hercolobus

Hopefully Trump will stop this money-printing madness. It is about robing US taxpayers in a subtle way: taxes and inflation.

Trumps across the board tariffs will be a tax on all Americans while also being inflationary.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

When have the US last won a war

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Zelensky breached international diplomatic protocol by campaigning for one side in the US election, which constitutes foreign election interference.

The Biden administration breached US law by using federal taxpayer funds for a campaign event at the Scranton factory.

The White House however played down Ukraine's hopes that Zelenskyy's visit would achieve his long-held goal of getting permission to fire long-range Western-made missiles into Russian territory.

The "M" in MAD works, it means mutual.

Good to see cooler heads prevailing in NATO and backing down from attacking Russian civilians.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The arms industry in the US needs constant conflict.

It is the largest in the world.

If there’s lack of conflict then how does the military industrial conflict make money?

The Ukraine conflict is staged and has been staged to provoke Russia into attacking Ukraine.

It’s less about defending freedom than making shitloads of money…

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

"When have the US last won a war"[?]

Oh, I don't know...how about seventy years ago, in Viet Nam...?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

kurisupisuToday  07:10 am JST

It is the largest in the world.

We have a lot of allies.

The Ukraine conflict is staged and has been staged to provoke Russia into attacking Ukraine.

Russia is allegedly not an animal that can be provoked. There is increasing reason to question that, though.

It’s less about defending freedom than making shitloads of money…

Still 3% of US gdp.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

BanthuToday  07:07 am JST

Zelensky breached international diplomatic protocol by campaigning for one side in the US election, which constitutes foreign election interference.

Visiting an arms factory is not campaigning.

The Biden administration breached US law by using federal taxpayer funds for a campaign event at the Scranton factory.

Kind of like Dump holding his nomination acceptance in the Rose Garden?

The White House however played down Ukraine's hopes that Zelenskyy's visit would achieve his long-held goal of getting permission to fire long-range Western-made missiles into Russian territory.

The "M" in MAD works, it means mutual. 

Good to see cooler heads prevailing in NATO and backing down from attacking Russian civilians.

Russia deserves to be attacked like it has been attacking Ukraine but we will have to see how that can be accomplished.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

YrralToday  07:06 am JST

When have the US last won a war

If you were American you wouldn't have to ask that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

