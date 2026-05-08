Zelenskyy warns against attending Russia's parade as Moscow repeats threats

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said some countries' planned attendance at the Russian ceremony was a 'strange desire'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday warned allies of Russia against attending its May 9 WWII victory parade, as Moscow doubled down on its threat to strike Kyiv on the day.

Moscow has unilaterally declared a ceasefire from May 8 to 10 in its war on Ukraine, but the Russian army has urged residents to leave Kyiv in case of a potential retaliatory strike on the day.

"We have also received messages from some states close to Russia, saying that their representatives plan to be in Moscow," said Zelenskyy, speaking in central Kyiv in a regular video address. "A strange desire... in these days. We do not recommend it."

Ukraine had proposed a counter-truce from May 6, blasting Russia's move as a propaganda measure to protect the parade -- one of the most important patriotic events for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"They want from Ukraine a permit to hold their parade, so that they can go out onto the square safely for one hour once a year, and then go on killing," said Zelenskyy.

Minutes before Zelensky's address, the Russian defence ministry urged residents and diplomats to leave Kyiv, threatening a potential retaliatory strike in case of a Ukrainian attack during the unilateral truce.

"We remind the civilian population of Kyiv and staff at foreign diplomatic missions once again of the need to leave the city in good time," the defense ministry said in a statement.

That followed a similar warning by the foreign ministry issued late on Wednesday, calling on diplomats to evacuate.

Britain's foreign office said Moscow's threats were "unwarranted, irresponsible and completely unjustified," adding that any attack on a diplomatic mission would be a further escalation in the war.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Bloomberg TV earlier that Berlin will not pull its embassy staff out Kyiv.

Zelenskyy will stay "in Kyiv" over the weekend, a senior source close to the Ukrainian president told AFP on condition of anonymity.

During the truce, Russia's defense ministry said it would "completely" halt fire along the front line and stop long-range strikes on military infrastructure. If Ukraine did not follow suit, Moscow would respond "in kind", the ministry said.

Russia marks World War II Victory Day each year on May 9 with a massive military parade through Red Square.

Putin has made memory of the war a central narrative of his 25-year-rule and invoked it to justify his invasion of Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Kyiv, which has expanded its drone capabilities, has stepped up strikes on Moscow and deep inside Russia, hitting targets hundreds of miles from Ukraine.

The attacks have created unease in Russia ahead of the parade, normally a grand show of force displaying tanks and missiles, which marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

Moscow has said it will omit military hardware from the procession for the first time in almost 20 years.

The number of foreign guests has also shrunk -- only the leaders of Belarus, Malaysia and Laos will attend, apart from leaders of two Russia-backed Georgian breakaway republics not recognized by the U.N., according to the Kremlin.

Moscow has also started intermittent city-wide internet shutdowns lasting until Saturday.

Talks on ending what has spiraled into Europe's worst conflict since World War II have shown little progress and have been sidelined by the Iran conflict.

Moscow is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from four regions it claims as its own -- terms seen as unacceptable to Kyiv.

© 2026 AFP