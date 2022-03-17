Zelenskyy pleads for help in speech to U.S. Congress; Biden calls Putin war criminal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summoned the memory of Pearl Harbor and the Sept 11 terror attacks Wednesday in an impassioned video plea to Congress to send more help for Ukraine's fight against Russia. Lawmakers stood and cheered, and President Joe Biden later announced the U.S. is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons and drones.
Biden also declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal - his strongest condemnation yet - the day after the Senate unanimously asked for an international investigation of Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.
In a moment of high drama at the Capitol, Zelenskyy livestreamed his speech to a rapt audience of lawmakers on a giant screen, acknowledging from the start that the no-fly zone he has repeatedly sought to "close the sky" to airstrikes on his country may not happen. Biden has resisted that, as well as approval for the U.S. or NATO to send MiG fighter jets from Poland as risking wider war with nuclear-armed Putin.
Instead, Zelenskyy pleaded for other military aid and more drastic economic sanctions to stop the Russian assault with the fate of his country at stake.
Wearing his now-trademark army green T-shirt, Zelinskyy began his remarks to "Americans, friends" by invoking the destruction the U.S. suffered in 1941 when Japan bombed the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by militants who commandeered passenger airplanes to crash into the symbols of Western democracy and economy.
"Remember Pearl Harbor? ... Remember September 11?" Zelenzkyy asked. "Our country experiences the same every day right now."
To halt the carnage, Zelenskyy told the American lawmakers: ""I call on you to do more."
Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has used the global stage to implore allied leaders to help stop the Russian invasion of his country. The young actor-turned-president has emerged as a heroic figure at the center of what many view as the biggest security threat to Europe since World War II. Almost 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine as the violence has spread, the fastest exodus in modern times.
Biden, who said he listened to Zelenskyy's speech at the White House, did not directly respond to the the criticism that the U.S. should be doing more for the Ukrainians. But he said, "We are united in our abhorrence of Putin's depraved onslaught, and we're going to continue to have their backs as they fight for their freedom, their democracy, their very survival."
Later, leaving an unrelated event, he declared of Putin: "He's a war criminal." - the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a U.S. official since the invasion of Ukraine.
Biden noted that Russia has bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage.
At the White Hose, Biden described new help he had already been prepared to announce. He said the U.S. will be sending an additional $800 million in military assistance, making a total of $2 billion in such aid since he took office more than a year ago. About $1 billion in aid has been sent in the past week. Biden said the new assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds and an unspecified number of drones.
"We're going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead," Biden said.
Zelenskyy, speaking from the capital of Kyiv, showed the packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.
"We need you right now," he said.
Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his short remarks, which Zelenskyy began in Ukrainian through an interpreter but then switched to English in a heartfelt appeal to help end the bloodshed.
"I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths," he said.
The White House has been weighing giving Ukraine access to U.S.-made Switchblade drones that can fly and strike Russian targets, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. It was not immediately clear if the new drones that Biden said would be delivered include those or others.
Lawmakers, with rare unity, appeared moved by the speech Sen. Angus King, the Maine independent. said there was a "collective holding of the breath" in the room during Zelenskyy's address. Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said, "If you did not look at that video and feel there is an obligation for not only the United States but but the free countries of the world to come together in support of Ukraine, you had your eyes closed." Majority Whip Dick Durbin called the address heartbreaking and said, "I'm on board with a blank check on sanctions, just whatever we can do to stop this Russian advance."
Outside the Capitol demonstrators held a large sign lawmakers saw as they walked back to their offices. "No Fly Zone=World War 3."
The Ukrainian president is no stranger to Congress, having played a central role in Donald Trump's first impeachment. As president, Trump was accused of withholding security aid to Ukraine as he pressured Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on political rival Biden. Zelenskyy spoke Wednesday from a giant screen to many of the same Republican lawmakers who declined to impeach or convict Trump, but are among the bipartisan groundswell in Congress now clamoring for military aid to Ukraine.
He thanked the American people for the outpouring of support, even as he urged Biden to do more.
"You are the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world," he said "Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace."
This was Zelenskyy's latest visit as he uses the West's great legislative bodies in his appeals for help. He invoked Shakespeare's Hamlet last week at the British House of Commons, asking whether Ukraine is "to be or not to be" and telling Congress that people in his country want the same as Americans: "Democracy, independence, freedom."
He often pushes for more help to save his young democracy than world leaders have so far pledged to provide.
Biden has insisted there will be no U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine.
"Direct conflict between NATO and Russia is World War III," he has said.
Zelenskyy appeared to acknowledge the political reality beyond certain limits.
"Is this too much to ask, to create a no fly zone over Ukraine?" he asked, answering his own question. "If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative," he said, calling for weapons systems that would help fight Russian aircraft.
Congress has already approved $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, and the newly announced security aid will come from that allotment, which is part of a broader bill that Biden signed into law Tuesday.
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Mary Clare Jalonick,Ellen Knickmeyer, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Alan Fram, Nomaan Merchant and Chris Megerian and Raf Casert in Brussels, Jill Lawless in London, Aritz Parra in Madrid and videojournalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PTownsend
My sympathies are for the Ukrainian people who have to deal with Russian savagery every day because of the war criminal they chose (how freely who knows) to lead them until 2036.
But I do NOT want the US involved further militarily, stay strong Biden don't let the hawks convince you to escalate US involvement. Putin has long come across as a madman, regardless what his social media warriors try to to spin, and he might be so mad he could well go nuke. It's up to the Russian people to try to find ways to remove Putin and his thugs from power. And for the peoples living near the Russian borders to find ways to protect themselves from Putin's invading hordes, even if there might be a few Nazi sympathizers living there. Russia has shown the world, all but the totally brainwashed that Putin is this era's Stalin/Hitler.
Stay strong President Biden, a clear majority of Americans elected you, and I think the majority do not want more US involvement action in Ukraine.
The Avenger
Zelenskyy confirms that Ukraine has 1000 Russian POWs. Wow.
Ukraine doesn't need to win on the battlefield to defeat Russia.
They just need to fight. So long as they resist, it takes more and more men, money and materiel that Putin cannot afford.
Putin has succeeded in reviving the old Soviet Union, right down to the military quagmire that ruined them as a world power.
master
The more I learn about Zalensky, the more I don't like him.
Using this crisis to advocate for what would logically end in mushroom clouds is not wise and not certainly admirable.
The good news is with the attention span of his new admirers, he'll be forgotten the next time a Tik Tok star says something scandalous.
Desert Tortoise
I was a little surprised to read today that some former Warsaw Pact nations that are now NATO members are sending their Russian made air defense systems including S-300 batteries to Ukraine. The US is also sending these small tube fired Kamakazi drones called Switchblade that can hang out for half an hour conducting surveillance before being crashed into a target. Thousands of more anti-tank missiles on the way too.
I still think some of those Polish MiG-29s will find their way to the Ukraine, round about in the dark of the night between passes by satellites.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released a video of a drone attack on some Russian forces. The operator and the person in charge however both spoke to each other in Turkish. It appears the Turks not only sold a large number of their Bayraktar drones to Ukraine but are operating them as well. I sure hope no Turks get caught doing this because the implications for NATO are significant. Turkey hasn't been much of an ally the past ten years more or less doing things that are harmful to NATO but they are still part of the alliance and getting caught engaging in combat in Ukraine could cause the whole alliance a lot of grief.
gcbel
Give them everything they need. Yes, to the Switchblades.
Desert Tortoise
Btw. intelligence satellites with any kind of high powered optics do not hang around in geostationary orbits. They circle the Earth roughly every 45 minutes. Their orbits are well known and tracked by something the USAF calls GEODSS for Ground-Based Electro-Optical Deep Space Surveillance System. Other nations have similar systems to track satellites with. In between satellite passes military organizations often do things that go unseen by their adversaries. I watched the one depicted in this link be built as a matter of fact.
https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104594/ground-based-electro-optical-deep-space-surveillance/
dagon
Zelenskyy, speaking from the capital of Kyiv, showed the packed auditorium of lawmakers a graphic video of the destruction and devastation his country has suffered in the war, along with heartbreaking scenes of civilian casualties.
What is happening in Ukraine is a true atrocity.
But Americans should not forget the Kuwaiti incubator testimony with Iraqi soldiers killing babies and WMD hype that helped the US enter disastrous foreign intervention.
marc laden
This shows everything..... Dear Zelensky you approached the wrong person for help. That guy can do only that much " calling Putin a criminal" and he went back to underneath of his bed.
Dear Zelensky ,how to you feel and what do you feel after pleading help from that guy????
Please learn the lesson. Two major US allies in the middle east , do not want to pick up the phone calls from the guy you pleaded help...... They do not give a dam penny value to him and his team.
Look India now going to buy billions of worth of oil from Russia.
China is alreadly supporting Russia with many many billions in the form of oil, and agricultre products.
The great guy is chanting " sanctions ,sanctions,,," nothing is going to happen
We are paying record price for oil.... WHY WE DO NOT SEE ANY PROTEST ON THE STREET?????????????????
Imagine if it was Trump the current president????
Well if he was then this would not have happened... period .
stormcrow
Putin”s atrocious! Even if the two sides reach an agreement, normal relations with Russia can’t go on until Putin is put on trial for war crimes.
And China?! What the hell is wrong with that country? And China wants to be world leader?! That’s a shuddering thought.
zichi
Trump was impeached twice.
"Trump was taken completely by surprise when Russia invaded Ukraine, he said in an interview Tuesday. The former president also said Putin, whose decision Trump had initially praised as “genius,” had “changed” since he left office."
https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkpwzm/trump-on-putin-i-dont-know-her
"A Russian lawmaker is demanding “reparations” from the United States for the Biden administration’s economic sanctions, including the return of Alaska and a portion of California."
"“We should be thinking about reparations from the damage that was caused by the sanctions and the war itself, because that too costs money and we should get it back,” Federal Assembly of Russia member Oleg Matveychev said on Russian state television on Sunday, "
Ah_so
@Master - what have you found that you don't like? Is he encouraging teaching CRT in schools? Advocating actions to prevent climate change? Recommending vaccinations against COVID? Or suggesting Jacinda Ahearn is a responsible person?
bass4funk
…or until he’s dead.
You can’t have it both ways, if you feel sorry for these people and don’t want the war to expand or even see more innocent people being slaughtered you will support either a NFZ over Ukraine or be allowed to have those MiG-29s what Zelenskyy requested, anything else is Kabuki theater.
Yes, and we have the second largest nuclear arsenal. There are many ways to get those MiGs to the Ukrainians, the 3 min video should compel ANY decent nation to take immediate action. To Putin, Xi and all the other radical dictators this administration looks beyond weak, their threats and rhetoric continues get bolder with each passing day knowing the US won’t lift a finger.
How exactly? Ever thought Putin had that jog across his mind?
No, no one wants a war, so either we do something in accordance to what Zelenskyy requested or we just all shut up and watch the slaughter continue. Zelenskyy was specific, it doesn’t matter what Biden says, thinks or wants, it matters what Zulenskyy needs.
dagon
About $1 billion in aid has been sent in the past week. Biden said the new assistance includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 100 grenade launchers, 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launchers and mortar rounds and an unspecified number of drones.
And to think such aid was held up under the previous administration to try to pressure Zelenskyy on personally related matters. Unfortunately this aid will probably be too little, too late.
bass4funk
And it still won’t help the Ukrainians reign over the skies of their country. It seems like this administration didn’t listen to what Zelenskyy requested as the leader of his country, he knows and was very specific of what he needs. Ukraine gave up their nukes in exchange for security that the US guaranteed it would provide them and now they’re reneging on that promise. Now the Taiwanese have deep worries and concern (rightfully so) that the US will equally not lift a finger if China attacks it.
JeffLee
Russia didn't dare invade Ukraine until the Beijing Olympics had ended.
Bronco
A deal is going to be reached.
And it looks like Russia will get their wet dream of a land bridge linking the Donbass to Crimea and even potentially the gem of Odessa.
Looks the Russians don't want Kiev and are just buying time while forces in the South continue towards Odessa.
The prized sea of Azov is now entirely under Russian control.
The new-Nazi Azov Battalion has lost it's namesake.