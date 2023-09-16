Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington as Congress debates $24 billion in aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.
Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating President Joe Biden's request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.
Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, on Thursday confirmed that the U.S. president will host Zelenskyy at the White House. It will mark the third time that Biden and the Ukrainian leader have met at the White House.
“It certainly comes at a critical time, as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces continue to make progress in their counteroffensive, and just after the next Ukraine defense contact group meeting that (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin is organizing with dozens of our allies and partners in Europe earlier next week,” Sullivan said during a press briefing at the White House on Friday.
Sullivan also confirmed Zelenskyy will visit the Capitol.
“I think he’s looking forward to the opportunity not just to see President Biden here at the White House, but also to see congressional leaders from both parties to make the case that the United States has been a great friend and partner to Ukraine throughout this entire brutal war," he said.
The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress. At the time it was his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February of that year.
In his speech to cheering lawmakers, Zelenskyy thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort and said that the money is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
Details of Zelenskyy's visit next week were first reported by Punchbowl News.
Meanwhile, the Treasury and State departments announced they were imposing new sanctions on more than 150 individuals and entities connected with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. was "continuing our relentless work to target Russia’s military supply chains and deprive (Russian President Vladimir) Putin of the equipment, technology, and services he needs to wage his barbaric war on Ukraine."
Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine as the war is well into its second year. Biden has sought a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support. It also includes $2.3 billion for financing and to catalyze donors through the World Bank.
But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with Donald Trump, the former president, are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.
Congress is working to pass its annual appropriations bills before a Sept. 30 deadline to keep the U.S. government running.
Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.
9 Comments
ok1517
".....new sanctions on more than 150 individuals and entities connected with Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
Well done!
".....some of those allied with Donald Trump, the former president, are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine."
Of course, nothing better to expect from MAGA. Trump & family sold out the US to the highest bidder.
They would gladly give Ukraine to PUTAin on a golden plate if they could!
Ukraine prevails!
Yrral
Ukraine will never be able take Crimea over,unless their is a mass amphibious assault,this money is no more to prop up a corrupt regime , Ukraine fate was sealed at 45.985,34?55,it not Biden money anyway for him to be asking Google 45.985,34.555
Yrral
This guy on the left of Zelensky is said to be a Russian agent, Zelensky was spooked and fled to London,to meet with British Intel concerned about Intel they had on Yermak Google Yermak Bellingcats Russian Agent
TokyoLiving
Well, we will continue to have fun with this pathetic farce, while good old Joe will continue to waste thousands of millions of money belonging to the people of the US, and the comedian of the kyiv regime continues his role as international jester with his little green tactical dress..
This whole circus will end when Trump returns to the White House, unless Russia defeats Ukraine first.
TokyoLiving
Sanctions have not harmed Russia. lol...
Yawwwwnnn... no!!..
LOOOOOOOL!!!...
Yrral
Tokyo,this is a scam,, Ukraine has made no attempt to have a massive assault on Crimea ,like you seen on the movie Saving Private Ryan ,Crimea is separated by the rest of Ukraine by water,an attempted mission , would have be on like what happened on D DAY,by land air and sea,not like those particularly attack on ship,that are relevant to war outcomes
Strangerland
As long as Russia is still in Ukraine, alive, yes.
If they decide to go home this all ends tomorrow.
ok1517
TokyoLivin,
"This whole circus will end when Trump returns to the White House, unless Russia defeats Ukraine first."
Oh, yes? Really?
Guess you haven't heard yet that good ol' Donald is in deep kimchi!
And Russia defeating Ukraine - another 3-day-limited operation?
Keep on dreaming!
Ukraine prevails!
PTownsend
The Trump circus might move to a big house, who knows what color it might be, Putin, Xi, Kim, the Ayatollah along with Gulf royals like MbS and MbZ and others will most likely continue to use their own and their respective state's moneys to help put the orange clown back in DC unles once again the majority of US Americans vote not to see him in politics again, likw was done in 2020. Then those same despots can fund Trump's armies of human drones to try to overthrow the republic and replace it with a totalitarian government like the nations they rule have.
JboneInTheZone
I read that it would cost 5 billion dollars to rebuild every home that was destroyed in the Maui wildfires, but instead we’re pumping billions into a country we have no business being involved with. What happens in Europe isn’t my responsibility as an American. We should be keeping that money to help our own people.
2020hindsights
Yrral
OK, so now you are a military expert. What about cutting off supplies? Maybe that's an approach. These new attacks on the Russian fleet shows how a weaker but smarter player can reap big rewards in this conflict.
Thuban
If you ask the Russian speakers in East Ukraine, they are home, Russia is their home.
ok1517
JboneInTheZone,
"What happens in Europe isn’t my responsibility as an American."
yup, probably you don't remember or haven't heard about it.
Some 80 years ago people also stated: "Not my war"!
Roughly 70 million people died, roughly 6 million Jews were murdered by the NAZI regime.
The same can (maybe will) happen again if the free world doesn't help Ukraine.
People, get it, PUTAin wouldn't stop after (if) succeeding!
It has to be prevented!
Ukraine prevails!