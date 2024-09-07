Zelenskyy presses U.S. military leaders to let Ukraine strike deeper in Russia

Ukraine needs the ability to strike deep within Russia now, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told U.S. and allied military leaders Friday as Kyiv more fervently pressed the West to loosen weapons use restrictions and allow it to target Russian air bases and launch sites far from the border.
Zelenskyy made the case during an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He appeared to make inroads with some of the defense leaders from the 50-plus partner nations who regularly gather to coordinate weapons aid for the war.
His request comes after a series of recent deadly Russian airstrikes, including against a Ukrainian military training center that killed more than 50 and wounded hundreds this week. On Friday, the Kremlin fired five ballistic missiles at the city of Pavlohrad in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring at least 50 people, regional Gov. Serhii Lysak said.
“We need to have this long-range capability, not only on the divided territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace,” Zelenskyy said. “We need to make Russian cities and even Russian soldiers think about what they need: peace or Putin.”
The question remained whether Zelenskyy could convince President Joe Biden that the U.S. should ease its restrictions as well. While Biden has allowed Ukraine to fire U.S.-provided missiles into Russia in self-defense, the distance has been largely limited to cross-border targets deemed a direct threat, out of concerns about further escalating the conflict.
Meantime, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the U.S. will provide $250 million more in weapons to Ukraine, including air defense munitions and artillery.
At the meeting Friday, multiple countries seemed to be persuaded that Ukraine should get the green light, which could add pressure on the Biden administration.
“Many countries (are) in favor,” said Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Lithuania's defense minister. “Many, many. But the question is not the number of countries, but countries who give (those) missiles.”
By announcing Lithuania's support, Kasčiūnas said, “I hope it will help to convince other countries.”
Canada's defense minister, Bill Blair, said he hopes other Western allies also get behind the push. Canada does not have long-range munitions it could provide on its own, Blair said.
“One of the things President Zelenskyy and his ministers have made very clear to us is that they are suffering significant attacks from air bases and military installations located within Russia,” Blair said. “We support their request for permission, but it's still a decision of our allies.”
Ukraine is now in the midst of its first offensive operations of the war while facing a significant threat from Russian forces near a key hub in the Donbas, and Kyiv is seeing that its time is running short to shore up ongoing military support before the U.S. presidential election in November.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine's surprise assault inside Russia’s Kursk region has led to the capture of about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory and killed or injured about 6,000 Russian soldiers. But it has not drawn away President Vladimir Putin’s focus from taking the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, which provides critical rail and supply links for the Ukrainian army. Losing Pokrovsk could put additional Ukrainian cities at risk.
While Kursk has put Russia on the defensive, “we know Putin’s malice runs deep,” and Moscow is pressing on, especially around Pokrovsk, Austin said.
Zelenskyy also said promised weapons systems have been too slow to arrive.
“The number of air defense systems that have not yet been delivered is significant,” Zelenskyy said.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said those systems, particularly Patriot air defense systems, need to be in Ukraine's hands so it can defend its electrical grid and infrastructure during winter fighting.
As well as resources for air defense and artillery, the meeting aimed to focus on shoring up gains in expanding Ukraine’s own defense industrial base so it could be on more solid footing as Biden's term winds down.
Western partner nations are working with Ukraine to source a substitute missile for its Soviet-era S-300 air defense systems, Austin said.
The U.S. is also focused on resourcing a variety of air-to-ground missiles that the newly delivered F-16 fighter jets can carry, including the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile, which could give Ukraine a longer-range cruise missile option, said Bill LaPlante, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, who spoke to reporters traveling with Austin.
No decisions on the munition have been made, LaPlante said, noting that policymakers would still have to decide whether to give Ukraine the longer-range capability.
“I would just put JASSM in that category, it’s something that is always being looked at,” LaPlante said. “Anything that’s an air-to-ground weapon is always being looked at.”
For the past two years, members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have met to resource Ukraine’s artillery and air defense needs, ranging from hundreds of millions of rounds of small arms ammunition to some of the West’s most sophisticated air defense systems, and now fighter jets. The request this month was more of the same, but it came in person from Zelenskyy.
Since 2022, the member nations together have provided about $106 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. has provided more than $56 billion of that total.
The German government said Chancellor Olaf Scholz planned to meet Zelenskyy in Frankfurt later Friday.
Banthu
Feb 2022: Just give us ammo and we can defeat Russia
March 2022: Just give us Stingers and we can defeat Russia
...billions and billions later
December 2023: Just give us F16s and we can defeat Russia.
September 2024: Just give us authorization to use your missiles to attack Russian cities (which would be an act of war under international law) and we can defeat Russia.
Zelensky always claims to be one notch away from victory, and the Western media is helping him with that narrative by constantly claiming that Russia is on the brink of collapse and all NATO needs to do is ramp up the war one more notch and Russia will collapse.
They've been lying the whole time. Russia will win this and we're just prolonging the suffering, especially among civilians in Ukraine, and now civilians in Kursk.
Russia will respond by putting nukes in Cuba and/or Venezuela
JJE
They/he keeps feeding us this false equivalency:
He sells it as a big ‘disadvantage’ that his regime is not allowed to strike Russia’s rear operational-strategic depth, but it's pertinent to observe that Ukraine’s own rear depth lies in NATO territory, in Poland, Germany, Romania, etc. Russia does not strike those either, so it really is a fair game, not a disadvantage. If Ukraine wants to strike Russia’s rear logistics, then so should Russia be able to strike Reszow base where Ukraine stages its own supplies—to keep things fair and honest.
Fairs fair.
TaiwanIsNotChina
With Ukraine at war for its very independence, it must be able to strike Russia wherever the terrorism comes from at a minimum.
TaiwanIsNotChina
There was some truth in that. If the land bridge had been removed from terrorist Russian control this war would have been over.
TaiwanIsNotChina
War Criminal Putin knows Cuba won't happen as it would unravel the compromise from the Cuban Missile Crisis and putting them in Venezuela is meaningless. Only the Russian animals are moving nukes around.
Underworld
JJE
What are you talking about? Poland, Germany, Romania, etc. do not have any troops in this war, nor have they declared war with Russia.
Nope. Ultimately those supplies originate in the US, so should Russia be allowed to strike armaments factories in the US?
JJE
Essentially, what the client regime is saying is: strikes on Russia are A-OK, they will hide behind the skirt of NATO and pretend Russia will subscribe to his version of events and won't hit back.
Moscow will hit back. Start something, get hit.
JJE
Ukraine had independence in 1991. Lost it in 2014.
The land bridge is controlled by decent Donbass people.
(they won't be 'clearing out Crimea' anytime soon - ask the above folk).
TaiwanIsNotChina
Indeed: Russia strikes NATO under any circumstances and they will get hit like they haven't experienced.
Nope: every country in the world continues to recognize the Zelenskyy government. Even Russia has only pulled their embassy.
Underworld
JJE
Who's hiding? Russia are striking civilians in Ukraine already, in case you didn't notice.
They are already targeting civilians and energy infrastructure. It doesn't get worse.
JJE
Talking about all the supplies for Kyiv-regime coming through NATO territory - Poland, Germany and Romania. That is their strategic rear, until now, unhindered by missile strikes.
If the sovereignty of the Russian Federation is threatened, and that threat becomes a clear and present danger, action will be taken.
JJE
If they'd shifted course after the controversial events in 2014, stopped marches with a certain hand and handed over the Odessa burning offenders - this could have been sorted out. Not to mention respecting the pre-2014 electoral mandate of their own country.
Make no mistake - this is a war of the Russian Federation against the Kyiv-regime. Millions of Ukrainians agree.
ok1517
Ukraine has to receive long range weapons to defend the Russian aggressors on their own turf.
Destroy the Russian bases of those bombers killing Ukrainian civilians day by day!
Take the war to where it comes from - it's called forward defense and always worked.
Stop hesitating, stop considering! Just do it!
Ukraine prevails
(almost 3 years already - what happened to that 3-day-limited operation?)