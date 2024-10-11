 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fast Retailing said 'buoyant demand from overseas visitors also contributed to the increase in Uniqlo Japan revenue' Image: AFP
business

Uniqlo parent company reports record annual earnings

0 Comments
TOKYO

Uniqlo's parent company Fast Retailing on Thursday announced "a record high performance in fiscal 2024" with domestic profits in Japan boosted by hot summer weather and a tourism boom.

The company also reported "significant increases in both revenue and profit" for international stores of casualwear giant Uniqlo.

Fast Retailing -- the world's third biggest clothing manufacturer and retailer after Zara owner Inditex and Sweden's H&M -- reported a 25 percent on-year jump in net profit to 371.9 billion yen.

The firm's earnings have hit new records for several years running since the COVID-19 pandemic eased as it pursues an aggressive international expansion strategy.

Warm weather over the winter squeezed sales slightly for Uniqlo stores in Japan, famous for their down jackets.

"However, same-store sales subsequently increased by 11.7 percent year-on-year in the second half from 1 March through 31 August 2024 thanks to consistently high temperatures," the company said in a statement.

Japan's summer this year was its joint warmest on record, and climate scientists predict that 2024 will be the hottest ever for the Earth because of a warming planet.

Domestic Uniqlo stores maintained a "strategic inventory of core summer ranges through the end of the summer season" and enhanced its marketing initiatives, Fast Retailing said.

Japan is also welcoming a record influx of tourists and is expected to have a total 35 million overseas visitors in 2024.

"Buoyant demand from overseas visitors also contributed to the increase in Uniqlo Japan revenue as Uniqlo brand recognition continues to rise worldwide," Fast Retailing said.

For Uniqlo overseas, operating profit margins "improved significantly in both North America and Europe".

Sales in mainland China and Hong Kong were strong in the first half of the business year but more sluggish in the second half, it added.

The company put this down to "a slowdown in consumer appetite, unseasonal weather, and product lineups that did not fully satisfy the needs of local customers".

Fast Retailing also operates the budget GU clothing brand, which reported a jump in revenue and profit for the financial year.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Yasui Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Beer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel