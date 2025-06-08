Bodies of 2 men, 2 women found in car in apparent joint suicide

The bodies of two men and two women were found inside a light passenger vehicle parked on a forest road in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, there were remnants of charcoal briquettes inside the vehicle and the windows were sealed shut, NTV reported.

Police said a passerby called 110 at around 4 p.m. and reported that four people were slumped in a car parked on a forest road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man in his 40s in the driver's seat and another man in his 40s in the front passenger seat. In the back seat were two women in their 30s. All four were confirmed dead at the scene.

None of the four had any visible injuries.

Police believe it may have been a group suicide, and are working to confirm the identities and relationships of the four people.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today