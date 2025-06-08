 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Bodies of 2 men, 2 women found in car in apparent joint suicide

0 Comments
OKAZAKI, Aichi

The bodies of two men and two women were found inside a light passenger vehicle parked on a forest road in Okazaki City, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, there were remnants of charcoal briquettes inside the vehicle and the windows were sealed shut, NTV reported.

Police said a passerby called 110 at around 4 p.m. and reported that four people were slumped in a car parked on a forest road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one man in his 40s in the driver's seat and another man in his 40s in the front passenger seat. In the back seat were two women in their 30s. All four were confirmed dead at the scene.

None of the four had any visible injuries.

Police believe it may have been a group suicide, and are working to confirm the identities and relationships of the four people.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog