New Zealand beats Sri Lanka by 113 runs in rain-hit 2nd ODI to win series

New Zealand's Mark Chapman, left, makes his ground as Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis takes the bails off during their one day international cricket match in Hamilton, New Zealand. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

cricket

Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman made half centuries in a 112-run second-wicket partnership which helped New Zealand to a 113-run win over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international on Wednesday and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Ravindra made 79 from 63 balls and Chapman scored 62 from 52 as New Zealand reached 255-9 batting first in a match reduced by rain to 37 overs per side.

Maheesh Theekshana became the seventh Sri Lanka player to take an ODI hat trick when he dismissed Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry with consecutive deliveries across two overs late in the innings.

Sri Lanka slumped to 22-4 but Kamindu Mendis made a career-best 64 before the team was dismissed for 142 in 30.2 overs.

Mendis put on 57 for the fifth wicket with Janith Liyanage (22) and 47 for the sixth wicket with Chamidu Wickramasinghe (17) in a key partnership which was cut short by the second run-out of the Sri Lanka innings.

Sri Lanka struggled against the pace and bounce of the New Zealand attack and its run rate required had crept up to almost 15 by the end.

Showers and a wet outfield delayed the start of play by two hours. When Sri Lanka won the toss it made the natural decision to bowl on a greenish pitch at Seddon Park with the possibility of more showers to come.

New Zealand lost Will Young for 16 and was 31-1 when Chapman joined Ravindra. Together they kept the score ticking over steadily, reaching their 50 partnership from 44 balls and their century partnership from only 79 deliveries.

The pair rotated the strike and worked the ball often into the onside where there were larger gaps in the field. Ravindra also showed he was in form with an early straight drive which was a perfect example of the shot.

“I think it's a nice natural tempo to go out there and play cricket shots, even in the shortened game,” Ravindra said. "I do enjoy the ODI format, although you don't see many matches happening any more.

“It's a format I grew up watching and I think it suits the way I bat.”

There were signs Ravindra was coming into form when he hit 69 from 38 balls in the third Twenty20 between the teams and 45 from 36 balls in the first match of the ODI series on Sunday which New Zealand won by nine wickets.

He found his timing early on Wednesday and hit nine fours and a six. Chapman hit five fours and two sixes, playing with increasing confidence at No. 3.

Both players reached their half centuries with sixes, Ravindra from the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga and Chapman from Eshan Malinga.

New Zealand lost momentum after Ravindra and Chapman were out. Daryl Mitchell made 38, Glenn Phillips 22 and Santner 20 but New Zealand couldn't get back on top of the bowling.

The third ODI is on Saturday at Auckland.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.