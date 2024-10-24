 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a conference during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington on Wednesday. Image: AP/Jose Luis Magana
business

BOJ chief warns of risks of raising interest rates too slowly

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday warned of the risks of moving too slowly in raising interest rates, saying striking the right balance is crucial for the Japanese economy to grow in a sustainable way.

"Uncertainties are everywhere, any time...when there's huge uncertainty, you usually want to proceed cautiously and gradually," Ueda said at an event in Washington, held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank's autumn meetings.

But he said it would be problematic "if you proceed very, very gradually" and trigger expectations that interest rates will stay at low levels for a long period.

"This could lead to a buildup of huge speculative positions, which could become a problem later," he said. "We need to strike a balance between the two."

He also said it is "still taking time" for Japan to achieve the BOJ's inflation target in a sustainable manner.

His remarks came after the U.S. dollar hit a three-month high against the Japanese currency, briefly entering the 153 yen range.

The yen's continued weakness, which has increased import costs, reflects expectations that the interest rate gap between the United States and Japan will not narrow significantly anytime soon.

Asked what keeps him awake at night, given that the Japanese economy is at a delicate juncture, Ueda, the first academic economist to lead the BOJ in postwar Japan, said thinking about "what would be the right size of normalization in total going forward and how best to allocate that total rate hikes across time."

While suggesting the need for more rate hikes, he said, "It's very hard to pin down the appropriate size" from hereafter, partly because of uncertain external factors, including the difficulty in predicting the course of the U.S. economy.

On the yen's depreciation, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters later Wednesday that he has been seeing "one-sided, rapid moves" lately.

Speaking after participating in the first day of a two-day meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs, Kato said he will "increase my sense of urgency" and closely monitor developments in the currency market.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog