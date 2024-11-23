 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
business

Japan to obligate up to 400 major firms to join CO2 emissions trading

TOKYO

The Japanese government says it expects to obligate 300 to 400 major firms to participate in a full-fledged carbon emissions trading system to be introduced in the fiscal year starting April 2026.

The tally has come up as the government plans to set a threshold for companies subject to joining the emissions trading scheme at those releasing 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide or more a year, around the same level as the European Union and South Korea with similar systems, the government said.

With hundreds taking part from a broad range of industries such as electricity, steel, cars and airlines, the system is estimated to cover about 60 percent of domestic greenhouse gas emissions. Japan is the world's fifth-largest CO2 emitter.

Under the trading system, emissions quotas will be allocated to each company for free. If a company's emissions surpass its quotas, it must purchase additional quotas at the market, while a company with surplus quotas can sell them like stocks.

While the system is expected to encourage emissions cuts, companies could pass on the costs, burdening consumers.

