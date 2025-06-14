44-year-old man arrested for killing mother to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The Utsunomiya District Public Prosecutors Office has decided to have a 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing his 72-year-old mother undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial.

Police in Ashikaga City, Tochigi Prefecture, arrested Satoshi Saito on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother at their home on May 27, Sankei Shimbun reported. Saito called 119 at around 3:45 p.m. and said he had stabbed his mother in the back.

Police found the victim, Mitsuko Saito, face down in the living room on the first floor. She was unconscious with several stab wounds in her back. She was taken to hospital but confirmed dead on arrival.

Saito, who is a real estate agent, lived in his mother’s house with his wife who was not home at the time.

Prosecutors said Saito’s psychiatric evaluation will be held until Sept 8.

