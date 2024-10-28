71-year-old man arrested after kicking wife in face, yanking her hair

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife by kicking her in the face and yanking her hair.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Saturday night at the couple’s apartment, TBS reported. The woman, who is in her 70s, suffered subcutaneous bleeding.

After being assaulted, the woman called police. She was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Sunday, police said.

Police said the man was drunk at the time of his arrest. He was quoted as saying he got angry because his wife had consulted her relatives about his past violence toward her.

