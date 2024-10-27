17-year-old boy arrested for exposing himself and groping junior high school girl

Police in Osaka have arrested a 17-year-old high school boy on suspicion of committing lewd acts after he exposed his lower body and groped a junior high school girl’s breast.

According to police, the incident occurred in mid-October in the hallway outside the girl’s apartment in Sumiyoshi Ward as she was coming home from school, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the boy told them he was hiding in the building and waiting for the girl to come home. When she entered the hallway, he dropped his pants and exposed himself to the girl, then groped his breasts.

The girl broke free and called out for her mother who contacted police. The boy was identified after an analysis of the apartment buildings surveillance camera footage.

Police said the boy has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he did it to satisfy his sexual desire.

Several similar incidents have been reported in the same area, and police are questioning the boy about those cases.

© Japan Today