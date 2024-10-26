Man fatally slashes 18-year-old female employee at bar in Tokyo

An 18-year-old working at a "girls' bar" in Tokyo where young women serve drinks was fatally slashed early Sunday by a male customer with a knife, police said.

The customer, identified as Hiroyuki Chigira, 49, who lives in Gunma Prefecture, allegedly slashed the female worker, Yuna Tanisawa, around her neck at around 5:40 a.m. in the bar located in the bustling area of Tokyo's Shimbashi district.

The bar's manager held him down and the police arrested him on the spot, according to the police.

The knife used in the crime had a 10-centimter blade and was apparently among Chigira's belongings. Tanisawa, a Tokyo resident, was confirmed dead at a hospital.

© KYODO