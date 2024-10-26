 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

Young man dies after being found naked and bruised in Hokkaido park

SAPPORO

A young man was found collapsed and naked in a park on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido and was later confirmed dead on Saturday, with multiple wounds to his face and body, police said.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, was found lying on a pathway in the park by a resident who was strolling, the police said, adding the man's clothes and belongings have not been found.

The park is in a residential area near several university campuses in Ebetsu.

