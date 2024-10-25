International Criminal Court reports Mongolia to its oversight body for failing to arrest Putin

A panel of judges at the International Criminal Court reported Mongolia to the court's oversight organization on Thursday for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited the Asian nation last month.
Putin's visit was his first to a member state of the court since it issued an arrest warrant for him last year on war crimes charges, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. Russia is not a member of the court and the Kremlin has rejected the charges.
“States Parties and those accepting the Court’s jurisdiction are duty-bound to arrest and surrender individuals subject to ICC warrants, regardless of official position or nationality,” the court said in a statement.
Putin is wanted by the court for his alleged personal responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.
Instead of arresting Putin, Mongolian authorities rolled out the red carpet. The Russian leader was welcomed in the main square of the capital, Ulaanbaatar, by an honor guard dressed in vivid red and blue uniforms styled on those of the personal guard of 13th century ruler Genghis Khan, the founder of the Mongol Empire.
Ahead of the visit, Ukraine had urged Mongolia to hand Putin over to the court in The Hague, and the European Union expressed concern that Mongolia might not execute the warrant.
“In view of the seriousness of Mongolia’s failure to cooperate with the Court, the Chamber deemed it necessary to refer the matter to the Assembly of States Parties,” the court said, referring to its oversight body that meets in December in The Hague.
What the assembly will now do remains unclear. While Putin was in Mongolia, a court said that the organization that is made up of all 124 of the court's member states can “take any measure it deems appropriate.”© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Indeed. Time to remove all countries not in compliance with the Rome Statute.
JJE
If one reads the fine print in all the ICC/Rome Statute, there is an exception clause for a state to extend diplomatic immunity based on important national objectives, which is exactly what Mongolia took the prerogative in doing.
Nothingburger that won't amount to a hill of beans despite the inevitable trumpet smoke.
PTownsend
In the 'new world order' that supporters of Putin and the axis of totalitarianism nations foresee, expect abductions of children got through invading sovereign nations to increase because the warmongering axis nations will need more military personnel to continue their warmongering. Maybe poor nations that want to be under the umbrella of the axis will offer their citizens to die in the wars to come. It looks like a new era of colonialism ahead, led by Putin/Xi and fellow dictators.
Hercolobus
Wa ha ha. International Cangaroo Court, promoted by who?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Maybe don't call up the war criminal and invite him over, then? Important national objectives, my a.
Russia will never live down its humiliation, just like its illegally seized territories are never recognized.