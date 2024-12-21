 Japan Today
Paul McCartney (L) and Ringo Starr perform at the 2015 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Ringo and McCartney reunite for trip down memory lane

LONDON

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr was a surprise guest at the final gig of former band-mate Paul McCartney's London tour, with the pair reuniting to play some of the Fab Four's greatest hits.

"I've had a great night tonight, it's been a great show," the 84-year-old drummer said late Thursday as he took the stage at London's O2 Arena on the final evening of McCartney's "Got Back" tour.

They then ran through timeless hits including "Helter Skelter" and "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

"I'm off now, I've had a great night and I love you all," Starr told the packed crowd as he left the stage.

Starr and McCartney have reunited several times since the Beatles break-up, including on McCartney's 2018-19 "Freshen Up" tour.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also joined McCartney for the song "Get Back", with the former Beatle playing his original Hofner bass for the first time in 50 years.

McCartney, 82, played the instrument throughout the Beatlemania decade and it was used to record hits including "Love Me Do", "She Loves You", and "Twist and Shout".

The instrument was thought to have been lost during recording sessions in 1969, but an investigation last year discovered that it was actually stolen in 1972.

The investigators tracked down its whereabouts and reunited McCartney with the guitar in February.

The 82-year-old opened Thursday's show with "A Hard Day's Night", before rattling through almost 40 hits from pop music's best-loved back catalogue.

