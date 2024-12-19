Mount Fuji access fees to be doubled as authorities address overcrowding

Visitors are seen at the fifth stage on the slopes of Mount Fuji in early September.

Climbers using the most popular trail on Mount Fuji are expected to be slugged with a doubled fee of 4,000 yen from next summer as the Yamanashi prefectural government seeks to tackle overcrowding, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The prefectural government also plans to move forward the closing time of the entrance gate at the trail's 5th station by two hours to 2 p.m., to discourage overnight "bullet climbing," or trying to reach the summit of Japan's tallest mountain without resting.

The plan comes as Shizuoka Prefecture, which manages three trails to the 3,776-meter peak, is also preparing to impose a 4,000 yen climbing fee while restricting trail access from 2 p.m. starting next summer.

Mount Fuji, designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013, attracts hundreds of thousands of climbers each year during its official climbing season from July to early September.

Revenue from the climbing fees will be used to cover staffing costs and safety measures. Yamanashi Prefecture plans to stop soliciting separate 1,000 yen donations from climbers used to help in the upkeep of the mountain, the source said.

The Yamanashi government introduced the 2,000 yen fee for climbing the mountain and a limit of 4,000 climbers per day this year. A gate was installed at the 5th station of the Yoshida Trail, restricting access from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next day, except for climbers with reservations at mountain lodges.

